NBA

Bet Slippin' Podcast: NBA January 20 breakdown

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04UAtN_0drBBrce00

SportsbookWire.com’s Geoff Clark, the host of Bet Slippin’ Podcast, previews two of the NBA’s three-game betting slate for Thursday, Jan. 20.

Thursday’s Bet Slippin’ NBA betting slate:

  • Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks
  • New Orleans Pelicans at New York Knicks

Thursday’s Best Bets:

  • Phoenix Suns -3.5 (-108)
  • New York Knicks -4.5 (-107)

Listen as he offers up NBA picks, predictions and best bets around Wednesday’s top games and NBA betting lines.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY’s Sports Scores and Odds for a full list.

(If the podcast player does not display, please click here.)

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

