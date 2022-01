Jittery sentiment dominates Wall Street these days. So far in the year, broader indices, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100, have lost around 7.3%, 6.6%, and 4.1%, respectively. Meanwhile, many investors are readjusting their portfolios to account for an increasingly hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed). Even in this environment, there can be some prime stocks to buy.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO