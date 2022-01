Ann Margret, costar and former girlfriend of Elvis Presley, revealed the details of the passionate affair she shared with the King after starring in Viva Las Vegas. “We both felt a current, an electricity that went straight through us,” said Margret. “It would become a force we couldn’t control… Little did we know we shared a devil within. We were quiet, polite, careful. But I knew what was going to happen once we got to know each other. Elvis did, too.”

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO