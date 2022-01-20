Shell and Houston-area university create $6M partnership for research, diversity

Home Research & Funding Blog Cultivating a diverse research workforce across career stages. Cultivating a diverse research workforce across career stages. Research has long shown that diversity in scientific teams leads to more creative and innovative thinking. Last fall, NIA hosted the fourth #ResearchDiversity Day Twitter event, an annual spotlight on NIH programs dedicated to increasing research and clinical workforce diversity. This year’s theme was diversity supplements, which support the development of eligible candidates at all career levels — from high school students to investigators seeking independent research careers — who are underrepresented in the biomedical, clinical, behavioral, and social sciences. These awards are also available to researchers who are disabled and need support for accommodations to complete their projects. NIA awards growing numbers of these supplements each year.

11 DAYS AGO