The Ripple price has been under pressure lately. The performance is in line with the past performance of other cryptocurrencies. We explain why a relief rally is expected. The Ripple (XRP/USD) price was not spared by the recent cryptocurrency sell-off. The coin is trading at $0.6080, which is the highest it has been since July last year. It has fallen by over 70% from its highest level on record, bringing its total market capitalization to over $29 billion.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO