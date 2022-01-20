Tigers' Greene, Torkelson among top-five prospects in baseball

At some point, the lockout is going to end and the 314 players who are still listed as free agents will get the chance to sign with big league clubs. Many of them will either not sign or will be brought in on minor league deals, but there’s a lot of offseason that will need to be crammed into a couple weeks whenever this whole thing gets settled. I thought Ken Rosenthal had a great article in The Athletic earlier this week about the need to get all of this behind everyone. I think it’s interesting to note that the players aren’t in as much of a financial hurry as the owners. They’re not paid for spring training, but the owners make money in the spring. I know they usually make some money from me, and while I have my trip booked, if I end up not getting to see baseball, I’ll be disappointed but it’ll also give me an few hours every day I’m there to eat all the delicious food, so at least there’s that. Still, the pressure is mounting. I’m a lot less confident today than I was last week and I’ll be less confident tomorrow than I am today that spring training will start on time. The good news is that they don’t need the entire time that spring is supposed to be to get ready for the season. If they only have 20 games instead of the 32, I’m pretty sure they’ll still all be ready for the season, but it does provide a bit less time for evaluation.

