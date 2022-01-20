ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Tigers' Greene, Torkelson among top-five prospects in baseball

By EVAN PETZOLD Detroit Free Press (TNS)
Grand Haven Tribune
 3 days ago

Three Detroit Tigers prospects, including two nearing their MLB...

www.grandhaventribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Greene
Person
Spencer Torkelson
Royals Review

Lesky’s Notes: Top prospects and free agents are almost like baseball news

At some point, the lockout is going to end and the 314 players who are still listed as free agents will get the chance to sign with big league clubs. Many of them will either not sign or will be brought in on minor league deals, but there’s a lot of offseason that will need to be crammed into a couple weeks whenever this whole thing gets settled. I thought Ken Rosenthal had a great article in The Athletic earlier this week about the need to get all of this behind everyone. I think it’s interesting to note that the players aren’t in as much of a financial hurry as the owners. They’re not paid for spring training, but the owners make money in the spring. I know they usually make some money from me, and while I have my trip booked, if I end up not getting to see baseball, I’ll be disappointed but it’ll also give me an few hours every day I’m there to eat all the delicious food, so at least there’s that. Still, the pressure is mounting. I’m a lot less confident today than I was last week and I’ll be less confident tomorrow than I am today that spring training will start on time. The good news is that they don’t need the entire time that spring is supposed to be to get ready for the season. If they only have 20 games instead of the 32, I’m pretty sure they’ll still all be ready for the season, but it does provide a bit less time for evaluation.
NFL
247Sports

Auburn basketball holds off Kentucky; media eyes No. 1 ranking

Early on, it was fair to ask whether No. 2 Auburn was fully ready for its close up with No. 12 Kentucky, as the Wildcats quickly ran out to a double-digit lead. But the Tigers, buoyed by adjustments, a raucous home crowd and some untimely Kentucky injuries, picked up strength as the game went on, showing their mettle in an 80-71 victory.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers Greene
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Key West Citizen

Arizona Wildcats place walk-on WR Dorian Singer on scholarship

After ranking third on the team in receiving yards as a walk-on his freshman season, Arizona Wildcats wideout Dorian Singer was awarded a full scholarship by the program this week. In a video posted to the team's social media accounts, Singer was presented a four-year scholarship by UA football coach Jedd Fisch during a team meeting, receiving a loud ovation from his teammates. Congratulations to @Dorian_Singer1 on receiving a full...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy