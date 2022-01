Letter sent by Ben Bialek (Chair, Committee to Re-Elect Deb Jung) to Rafiu O. Ighile (Director of Finance in Howard County) on January 13th:. It has been 28 days since Deb Jung’s election was contested by the filing of an opponent on December 15, 2021, and six days (January 4) since your Office was formally notified of that fact by the State Board of Elections. It has been 3 days since the you told the Howard County Citizens’ Election Fund (CEF) Commission that you would take under advisement its unanimous recommendation to release all approved matching funds to our campaign.

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 10 DAYS AGO