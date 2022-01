Eminem’s are well known for their crisp, colorful exteriors and melty chocolatey insides, but have you ever wondered how they got their name? One of the M. S. Is a nod to Candy King Forrest mars sr who was in spain during the spanish civil War and noticed soldiers rations included chocolates with a hardened coating intended to prevent melting. Mars wanted to make similar candies in the U. S. But with american involvement in World War Two increasingly looking inevitable, he knew he’d need a partner who could access chocolate and sugar. Even if they became rationed mars approached Bruce Murray, whose father was the president of Hershey’s Murray agreed to sign on to the effort, and the chocolates were named Eminem for the two men who facilitated their creation.

