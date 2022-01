Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry. Personnel Industry Vet David Hill Joins Norman-Led LIV Golf Investments LIV Golf Investments announced that David Hill has joined the company as a consultant to the production team. Hill previously served as a senior executive vice president at 21st Century Fox and the president of Fox Sports, where he spearheaded the startup of NFL on Fox and introduced components to the broadcast that evolved the viewing experience for football fans. In 2015, Hill launched his own production company focusing on live TV events, serving as...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO