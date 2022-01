LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s second executive order in office ended the mask requirement in Virginia schools. “Reaffirming the rights of parents in the upbringing, education, and care of children, this executive order particularly addresses the rights of parents to in fact make a decision with regard to whether their children wear masks in school,” Virginia’s new Republican governor said on Saturday before he signed the executive action.

LEESBURG, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO