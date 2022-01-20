People Moves: Lloyd’s Names Chubb’s Miller as Commercial Dir.; Chubb Promotes Meyer to Switzerland Country Pres.; WTW Hires Aon’s Weda for Corp. Risk & Broking, Benelux
This edition of International People Moves details appointments at Lloyd’s, Chubb and Willis Towers Watson (WTW). A summary of these new hires follows here. Lloyd’s Names Chubb’s Miller as Commercial Director. Lloyd’s announced the appointment of Dawn Miller as its Commercial Director, reporting to Lloyd’s Chief...www.insurancejournal.com
