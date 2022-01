BOULDER—Flying cars, Bitcoin, what's your idea of the future? Tad Boyle found his future in the present Saturday night, and it looks like K.J. Simpson. The freshman flipped Colorado's callous first half into a late 71-65 loss to No. 9 UCLA. In doing so, Simpson showed he's not just the guard of tomorrow but he should be leading the herd right now.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO