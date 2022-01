Fintech stocks have been in a strong bearish trend lately. Most companies in the industry have fallen by double digits. We identify three fintech stocks to buy. Fintech stocks have been shredded this year as the technology sell-off accelerates. Today, most fintech stocks in the Nasdaq 100 index have fallen by double-digits. Still, there is a likelihood that this decline has led to excellent buying opportunities to some of the best fintech companies. Here are the best ones to buy.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO