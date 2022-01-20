The Book Nook

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nsarrow.com
 3 days ago

Fans of psychological thrillers or ”whodunnits” will find lots of...

nsarrow.com

capeandislands.org

Two books of poetry

On The Point, two poets talk with our host Mindy Todd about their recent work. Too often in U.S. culture, and notably in faith communities, a culture of white supremacy is reinforced in damaging but unexamined ways. In her book The Darkness Divine: A Loving Challenge to my Faith. poet and Reverend Dr. Kristen Harper addresses the ways commonplace language, imagery and cultural touchstones can demean and dehumanize people of color.
HOMELESS
wyso.org

Book Nook: 'So Far and Good' by John Straley

John Straley returned to the show to talk about his latest novel in his series which features Cecil Younger, a private investigator in Alaska. In this one,"So Far and Good," poor Cecil isn't doing as much investigating as he might like. Tough to do that kind of work when a guy is serving a seven year term in prison for past indiscretions. Meanwhile, Blossom, Cecil's teenaged daughter, has gone all Nancy Drew and is doing her own investigations and this has Cecil quite concerned. As well he should be, Blossom gets herself into quite a fix in this one. Teenagers!
cambridgema.gov

Great Books Book Group (Virtual)

January 11th selection: Edith Wharton, The Age of Innocence. Reading Interests: We concentrate on Great Books in the following areas: a long novel over the summer, two sections of poetry and short stories, a book of the Bible, a Shakespeare play, an ancient and modern drama, a work of science, a smaller work of fiction, an even smaller work of fiction, and a rotating mix of politics, philosophy, and religion. Authors read in the past five years include Dickens, Keats and Yeats, O'Connor and Munro, Ecclesiastes, Sophocles and August Wilson, Darwin, Austen, Duras, The Federalist Papers, and Arendt.
BBC

CBBC Book Club - CBBC Book Club - January

Have you ever been so into your book that you can’t put it down?. That exact kind of thing happens when we chat to awesome authors, we sometimes can’t stop asking questions!. So, this month we’re taking a look at some never before seen footage of the amazing...
Jake Wells

Love Books? Visit This Book Store ASAP

If you're a book lover in the Akron area, I've got some great news for you. Shelf Life is a bookstore you've got to visit ASAP. Shelf Life features a wide variety of books at very affordable prices. Most books are just one dollar each. The only exceptions are a small bookcase with sets of books, a few higher value books and books that have been written by local authors.
AKRON, OH
baltimorenews.net

Tarot Books: Tarot Books for 2022, Tarot Books Reviews

Tarot books are powerful tools for personal development. Many people are writing Tarot books to meet any type of personal taste: some Tarot books focus on occultism, some on future tellin. Some Tarot books present the historic journey of Tarot decks, some its psychological meanings. Other Tarot books are used for self growth, other as meditation tools. We look forward to many more new Tarot books to come! And for now, we review the best Tarot books for 2022.
UV Cavalier Daily

A&E Book Club: Three books to read in January

From picking up a new diet to hitting the gym, the month of January is usually filled with attempts at self-improvement before everyone loses steam on their New Year’s resolutions. Though these attempts at external change are admirable, they’re often too short-lived to cause real change. Luckily, there’s another type of improvement you can strive for in the new year – internal change.
fangirlish.com

Book Review: Must Love Books by Shauna Robinson

The Bookish Life of Nina Hill meets Younger in a heartfelt debut following a young woman who discovers she’ll have to ditch the “dream job” and write her own story to find her happy ending. At first glance, Must Love Books looks like a light-hearted and fluffy...
WTVF

"Give a Child a Book" Book Fair

We were live at the Scholastic Book Fair at Fall Hamilton Elementary school where each student was given two free books to take home. The book donations were a part of The Scripps Howard Foundation and NewsChannel5’s “If You Give a Child A Book Campaign”.
hilliardschools.org

One Book, One Community – Book Talk

We invite you to join the Columbus Metropolitan Library and Hilliard City Schools for a Book Talk this month. There will be a panel of students and adults to discuss the book, “When Stars Are Scattered” by Victoria Jamieson. The event will take place at 6:30 pm. on January 19 at the Hilliard Branch. You can reserve the book now at any Library.
HILLIARD, OH
North Country Public Radio

Books: "Reaching Mithymna"

Jan 10, 2022 — Greek-Canadian author, Steven Heighton, lives in Kingston, Ontario. He took a month off from writing to work as a volunteer helping refugees as they arrived in crowded boats to the Greek island of Lesbos. Our book reviewer, Betsy Kepes, talked with Todd Moe about Heighton’s...
KINGSTON, NY
Inquirer and Mirror

Nantucket Book Partners launches book-club series

(Jan. 10, 2022) Nantucket Book Partners – Mitchell’s Book Corner and Nantucket Bookworks – has launched the Nantucket Book Clubs to connect and collaborate with the island community. It reached out to nonprofits, businesses and community members to pick books to read and discuss together in 2022...
NANTUCKET, MA
northcountrynow.com

Books for The Birthplace

Local community member Kristina Cundiff (center) recently donated more than 40 books to The Birthplace at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. She is shown with Samantha White, RN (left), and Birthplace Director Tracy Johnson (right). Reading to babies will assist their language skills as they copy the sounds they hear, and it will also aid them in recognizing pictures. Photo Submitted by St. Lawrence Health.
POTSDAM, NY
wyso.org

Book Nook: Looking back at some favorite interviews from 2021

When I was going through the shows we produced last year I settled on some favorites. My reasons for choosing them are varied. One guest had shown a lot of courage. Another one revealed some very juicy hints about where his beloved series of novels might be headed. And another guest, a fellow who has made more appearances on the show than anybody else, shared some hilarious anecdotes which I had never heard before. That's why I chose them. I hope you like them!
GREENE COUNTY, OH
Outsider.com

‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Reveals ‘Stressful Situation’ Her Cat Loves to Create for Her

Not only is the Pioneer Woman’s property a paradise for her and her family, but it also looks like her animals are enjoying it as well. There’s no denying what Ree Drummond is best known for, and that’s being The Pioneer Woman. She has starred on her very own show on the Food Network for years now. During that time, we have all come to know and love her delicious recipes and we enjoy nothing more than to kick back and watch her cook.
The Independent

In ‘Watcher,’ a stalker thriller with a female gaze

An American woman moves to Bucharest with her partner and begins to suspect she’s being stalked in “Watcher,” a stylish, unnerving thriller that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival. Starring Maika Monroe (“The Guest”), Karl Glusman (“Devs”) and Burn Gorman (“The Dark Knight Rises”), the film is one of the big acquisition titles at the festival. Though hardly the first film to have a pretty blonde looking over her shoulder everywhere she goes, “Watcher” has the distinction of having a woman behind the camera too. The director, Chloe Okuno, fought for the job. She’d come across the script a...
The Independent

Rare first edition of first Harry Potter book to go under auction for £30,000

An extremely rare first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, JK Rowling’s very first book of her wizarding world, will go on auction for £30,000.The coveted book is one of the most sought-after items in the world, as only 500 books were printed in the first run – 300 of which were sent to schools and children’s libraries.The first edition copy is being sold by a private owner who has been in possession of the book since it was bought in 1997. It will be sold through Chiswick Auctions on 27 January.According to online book marketplace AbeBooks, which...
