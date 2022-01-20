Weird, Wild Stuff #1

(CBS4) – In the spirit of National Pie Day on Sunday, DelightedCooking compiled a list of favorite pies by state. According to how they slice it, Colorado’s favorite is peach.
In fact, peach pie is the most popular overall with 14 states preferring it. The next most popular is pecan pie.
Our friends to the north in Wyoming prefer apple; in Kansas, they chose cherry; in New Mexico, they love pecan pie; and in Utah, they also love peach pie.
Surveyors used the following pies to analyze data:
Coconut Cream
Strawberry
Blueberry
Raspberry
Apple
Pumpkin
Cherry
Peach
Banana Cream
Boston Cream
Chocolate
Lemon Meringue
Turtle
Key Lime
Pecan
