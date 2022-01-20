ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hail JarJar, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Arrives April 5

By Mik Deitz
Paste Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter three delays, developer TT Games announced that the long awaited LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga brings the force to current and last-gen platforms on April 5. The most comprehensive LEGO game to date, The Skywalker Saga contains levels based on all nine movies from the...

www.pastemagazine.com

Related
My Nintendo News

(Update: confirmed) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga seems to be coming 5th April

Update: Now confirmed as releasing 5th April by the official Star Wars LEGO Twitter account, plus new trailer:. The Microsoft Store database has revealed that the eagerly anticipated LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga could well be arriving on gaming platforms on the 5th April. This date ties in with the Nvidia leak from last year. The LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will allow gamers to play through all nine Star Wars saga films in a brand-new LEGO video game unlike any other. The game had been previously been penciled in for a spring 2022 release date on Nintendo Switch and other platforms after it sadly suffered a delay late last year.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Release Date Revealed Alongside Gameplay Overview

Alongside a brand-new gameplay overview, it has been confirmed that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be released on April 5, 2022. The much-delayed LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga's newest breakdown shows off LEGO versions of all nine films in the Skywalker Saga and how this game is changing up the formula that has been seen for so long in the LEGO games. We also get a glimpse of some of the over 300 characters that will be playable after being unlocked in-game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Star Wars#Star Wars Movies#Skywalker#Video Game#Tt Games
Paste Magazine

Nobody Saves the World Is a Charmingly Ridiculous Action RPG Inspired by Classic Zelda

Do you remember playing pretend as a kid? The fantastic worlds you’d invent around yourself and the fun you’d have being anything you dared to be? Do you remember the first time you broke the self-imposed rules of pretend? Like why settle for being a rogue when you could be a rogue who shoots lightning or settle for being a person at all when you could be a lizard or something to that effect. With the world (and lightning) at your fingertips, you dared to be anyone or thing you could imagine yourself as. It was empowering, but more importantly to your younger self, it was fun. Delightful, even, to dream of a world with limitless possibilities. Nobody Saves the World, the latest game from Drinkbox Studios (the Guacamelee! games and Severed), seems predicated on that moment—and then some, actually. Age yourself up some and slap a crude, but not gross, sense of humor on those imaginary adventures and you’re closer to what this game promises. If I could sum up my time with Nobody Saves the World in a word, it’d be “ridiculous,” and while it occasionally misses the mark, I mean that in the best possible sense.
VIDEO GAMES
Paste Magazine

The Cuphead Show Brings The Mischievous Mugs to Life Next Month

Cupheadheads rejoice! Netflix released a trailer for the upcoming The Cuphead Show, which launches on the service on Feb. 18. The release of the show is perfectly timed, as the long-awaited Delicious Last Course story DLC was re-announced for June 30. Based on Studio MDHR’s 2017 runaway success Cuphead, The...
TV SERIES
Paste Magazine

The Best Pokémon Games of All Time

2021 was quite the year for Pokémon, between musical collaborations with world-famous artists, the revival of Pokémon Snap, and, of course, big reveals and releases. It was basically a year-long celebration of the franchise’s 25th anniversary, as the original two Pokémon games were released in Japan in February of 1996. Dozens of games have since followed for all manner of Nintendo systems, with the latest, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, hitting the Switch next week. What better time to update our list of the best Pokémon games of all time, then? Here are our picks for the best of the best—the 10 Pokémon games everybody needs to play.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

The Book of Boba Fett: Star Wars fans complain about ‘incredibly sloppy’ plot hole in latest episode

Star Wars fans have complained after noticing an unexplained plot hole in the latest episode of the Disney Plus series The Book of Boba Fett.Released weekly on the streaming service, the series follows former bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) as he establishes himself as a Tatooine crimelord.Minor spoilers follow for The Book of Boba Fett episode four...In this week’s episode, we are shown the events leading up to Fett’s appearance in The Mandalorian – including his quest to reclaim his armour. We know from The Mandalorian that Fett’s famous armour makes its way into the possession of Cobb...
TV & VIDEOS
