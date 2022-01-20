ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joshua Jackson to star in 'Fatal Attraction' series with Lizzy Caplan

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced additional casting on its Fatal Attraction adaptation on Thursday. The show has cast Joshua Jackson in the male lead.

The streaming service announced a series based on the 1987 movie in Nov., with the casting of Lizzy Caplan in the lead. Showrunner Alexandra Cunningham is adapting the film with Kevin J. Hynes.

The film starred Michael Douglas as Dan, a businessman who has an affair with Alex (Glenn Close) during a weekend where his wife and daughter are out of town. When he breaks up with Alex, she comes after him and his family.

Paramount+ calls its adaptation "a deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and '80s cultural touchstone, the new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control."

Jackson has starred in several long-running series including Dawson's Creek, Fringe, and The Affair. Most recently he appeared in the first seasons of Little Fires Everywhere and Dr. Death.

