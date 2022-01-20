ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Tiger Talk - Live with Coach Pearl

auburntigers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight's Tiger Talk will be held live in person at Zoner's Pizza, Wings & Waffles...

auburntigers.com

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway puts media on blast in profanity-filled tirade after Tigers lose third straight

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway blasted reporters’ questions in his postgame press conference in an expletive-laden tirade Thursday night after his Tigers fell to 9-8 (3-4 AAC) with their third straight loss, a 70-62 home defeat against SMU. The incident followed a question about whether he’s ever lost faith in his ability to get the job done at Memphis as he navigates his fourth season on the job with little on-court progress to show for some impressive recruiting results.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Graba
Person
Bruce Pearl
auburntigers.com

No. 2 Auburn beats No. 12 Kentucky 80-71, takes control in SEC race

AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn University students who camped outside Auburn Arena on a frigid Friday night chanted "No. 1" Saturday as the second-ranked Tigers defeated No. 12 Kentucky 80-71, Auburn's 15th straight win. "That game and that environment lived up to anybody's expectations," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said....
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Auburn basketball holds off Kentucky; media eyes No. 1 ranking

Early on, it was fair to ask whether No. 2 Auburn was fully ready for its close up with No. 12 Kentucky, as the Wildcats quickly ran out to a double-digit lead. But the Tigers, buoyed by adjustments, a raucous home crowd and some untimely Kentucky injuries, picked up strength as the game went on, showing their mettle in an 80-71 victory.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Bruce Pearl: Auburn will hang former coach's name in rafters

Fittingly, after Bruce Pearl and the No. 2 Auburn Tigers took down No. 12 Kentucky, all but solidifying the Tigers’ first-ever No. 1 ranking in program history, Pearl announced on his postgame radio show that Auburn will put former head coach Sonny Smith’s name in the rafters at Auburn Arena.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

In His Own Words: Pearl on Tigers' win over Kentucky

AUBURN, Alabama — Likely cementing its place as the No. 1 team in the nation, Auburn used its best shooting performance of the season to defeat No. 12 Kentucky on the Plains on Saturday, 80-71. The Tigers have now opened up a two-game lead atop the SEC, still with the conference's only undefeated record at 7-0. Here's everything Bruce Pearl had to say about Auburn's third straight home win over the Wildcats.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger#Zoner#Wings Waffles
auburntigers.com

Ciampi, alumni celebration Sunday as Tigers host Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. – It will be a family reunion inside Auburn Arena Sunday afternoon as the Auburn women's basketball team takes on rival Alabama at 3 p.m. CT. Longtime Auburn head coach Joe Ciampi will be honored in a pregame ceremony that will include a banner hung from the arena rafters noting his accomplishments in his 25-year tenure. It's also Alumni Weekend and a celebration of 50 years of Auburn women's basketball as more than 50 former players along with former coaches, managers, administrators and support staff will be recognized on the court at halftime.
AUBURN, AL
insidepacksports.com

IPS LIVE: Wolfpack Hoops Talk With Rob McLamb

IPS LIVE: Wolfpack Hoops Talk With Rob McLamb (44:26) Produced by Jon Stout and hosted by James Henderson, Inside Pack Sports Live can be easily accessed via the link above. All shows are archived on iTunes and are released both here on the website and on our various social media platforms.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
auburntigers.com

Tigers close dual meet season with trip to Florida

AUBURN, Ala. – The SEC Championships are less than a month away. The Auburn swimming and diving team will get a good barometer of where it stands Saturday when the Tigers travel to Florida for the final dual meet of the 2021-22 season. The Florida men have won the...
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Tigers post trio of top-10 national marks to conclude Carolina Challenge

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Highlighted by a trio of top-10 national performances, Auburn track and field left the Carolina Challenge on a high note after an outing that also included 17 personal bests and seven event wins. "I was pleased with this weekend's effort," Tigers head coach Ralph Spry said....
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy