Tiger Talk - Live with Coach Pearl

AUBURN, Ala. – It will be a family reunion inside Auburn Arena Sunday afternoon as the Auburn women's basketball team takes on rival Alabama at 3 p.m. CT. Longtime Auburn head coach Joe Ciampi will be honored in a pregame ceremony that will include a banner hung from the arena rafters noting his accomplishments in his 25-year tenure. It's also Alumni Weekend and a celebration of 50 years of Auburn women's basketball as more than 50 former players along with former coaches, managers, administrators and support staff will be recognized on the court at halftime.
