ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charenton, LA

Cypress Bayou Casino plans hiring event

KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PYtZ1_0drB6nuC00

Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel is planning a hiring event later this month.

The event is planned for January 27 in the Pavilion Pre-Function Room, located at 832 Martin Luther King Road in Charenton. The event will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

There are positions available in the Food & Beverage, IT, Housekeeping, Marketing, Security and Gaming divisions. Benefits include medical, dental and vision insurance; PTO, meals paid while on duty; and a gas discount card.

For more information, call 337.924.3289.

Comments / 1

Related
KATC News

Youngsville celebrates Arbor Day

Youngsville celebrated Arbor Day on Saturday. The event was held during the evening hours at the Southside Regional Park. Over 80 trees were donated to be planted in the park. Chris Adams of the Bayou Vermilion Preservation Association tells KATC, "We're planting these trees and shrubs right on the edge of the water. They're all adapted to live in wetlands so they like their feet getting wet, and they'll give habitat for fish as well as birds and pollinators above and below ground."
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
KATC News

Hurricane victims and homeless sheltering in hotels for weather

United Way of Southwest Louisiana secured hotel rooms for hurricane victims and the homeless when the threat of below-average winter temperatures was announced. The nonprofit's 211 resource line registered close to 700 individual families needing a warm place for the incoming freezing weather, according to Friday's press release.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Cypress, LA
City
Charenton, LA
KATC News

Grants offered for artists

Acadiana Center for the Arts and Lafayette Economic Development Authority are asking for artists to apply for a grant program, ArtSpark. ArtSpark 2022 applications are now live on AcA’s website and accepting submissions through February 28, 2022.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
KATC News

Kaplan adds Juneteenth to its list of holidays

Juneteenth is now recognized in the City of Kaplan. Its council approved a resolution to add it as a municipal holiday on Tuesday night. Kaplan Mayor, Mike Kloesel, tells KATC, "In 2020, President Biden signed a proclamation that made Juneteenth a national holiday and since the City of Kaplan follows national holiday guidelines, we had inadvertently left that off the list because it was new holiday. So, all we were doing tonight was adding that to our list of holidays that we will observe."
KAPLAN, LA
KATC News

Virtual seminar on human trafficking offered

United Way of Southwest Louisiana is co-hosting a virtual event titled Understanding Human Trafficking: The Intersections and Complexities on Wednesday, March 16 from 3 to 4 pm. The session is free and open to the public, but registration is required.
ADVOCACY
KATC News

Multilingual call center in Lafayette expanding

LAFAYETTE, La. – Gov. John Bel Edwards and CALLS PLUS President Barbara Lamont announced Wednesday the expansion of the company's multilingual call center in Lafayette. The expansion will retain 37 jobs and create 50 new direct jobs; Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 27 indirect jobs for a total of 77 new jobs in the Acadiana region.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayou#The Food Beverage#Housekeeping Marketing#Security And Gaming#Pto
KATC News

KATC News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy