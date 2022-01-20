ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Officials Crack Down On Illegal, Pop-Up COVID Testing Sites

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuCZh_0drB6gj700

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two testing operators were issued subpoenas Thursday as part of an investigation by San Francisco officials of allegedly unlicensed sites popping up in the city and performing COVID tests.

In a news release, City Attorney David Chiu said he was issuing subpoenas to Community Wellness America, Inc. and Crestview Clinical Laboratory, LLC.

Earlier this month, individuals representing Community Wellness America, Inc. were reported to be offering COVID tests on public property in San Francisco.

It is unclear whether the individuals staffing the pop-up testing operation had the adequate training to perform COVID tests or what they were doing with the information and samples they were collecting.

“Protecting the integrity of our COVID testing operations is crucial as we grapple with a surge in COVID cases,” Chiu said. “We cannot allow rogue actors to exploit this Omicron surge for profit. We will get to the bottom of this and ensure any bad actors are held accountable.”

In addition to a number of properly authorized private operators, testing sites affiliated with the San Francisco Department of Public Health and large health care systems account for more than 60 percent of tests administered daily within the city.

Members of the public in need of a COVID test were encouraged to first contact their healthcare provider for a test, if they have one, and then explore SFDPH-affiliated testing site options. For a list of testing sites in San Francisco, go to: sf.gov/getttested

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County Distributes Free COVID-19 Antigen Tests in South Bay

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Santa Clara County handed out free at-home COVID-19 antigen tests on Saturday at multiple locations for people who live in and work in the community and signed up for appointment to receive up to four tests. “Right now with the kids back in school, we’re getting a lot of close-contact notices and it’s really difficult even with what the school’s offering to make it during the day,” said Heather Ackard, as she sat in her car at a test pick-up site in Martial Cottle Park. “I’ve been looking on Walgreen’s almost every day and trying to look...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
SFGate

San Francisco tested a $1,000 guaranteed income pilot program. Here's how it went for two artists.

Kevin Dublin, a San Francisco-based poet and writer, is doing everything he can to keep the city’s literary culture alive. He leads a number of writing programs, including the Elder Writing Project, which brings creative writing classes to retirement communities across the Bay Area. He also hosts a community-building reading series, mentors under-resourced kids, spends his summers teaching writing at various youth camps and dreams of founding his own writing youth camp in San Francisco. He is exactly the kind of guy you would want as your neighbor. He’s also exactly the kind of guy the city of San Francisco is least hospitable to.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County Officials Unveil Plan To Hand Out Free COVID At-Home Antigen Tests; Here’s How To Sign Up

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County officials unveiled a plan Friday to provide a limited number of free at-home antigen tests to local residents amid the surging demand for COVID testing. Those who live, work or attend school in the county may sign up through www.sccfreetest.org to obtain four at-home tests. Those who are able to secure an appointment may choose from one of the four distribution locations for pick up at a chosen time with the first slots available this Saturday. Sign-ups on the county website began early Friday with a limit of one appointment per person. Each individual...
SAN JOSE, CA
wmay.com

Company That Offered ”Pop-Up” COVID Test Sites Halts Operations

A company that opened a “pop-up” COVID testing site in Springfield and multiple locations around the state has halted operations in Illinois indefinitely after Attorney General Kwame Raoul opened an investigation into the company’s practices. The Center for COVID Control had come under scrutiny after multiple complaints...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cbs Sf#Llc#Omicron#Sfdph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KQED

Why Are There So Many Driverless Cars in San Francisco?

A self-driving car is not an uncommon sight in San Francisco. And it can feel like more and more of them are out there on the roads. But why?. Today, an episode from our friends at Bay Curious about this, and whether we're headed towards a driverless future.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Is City Hall’s ‘document deleting’ cause for alarm?

San Francisco City Hall, in an apparently legal but troubling practice, is deleting public officials’ correspondence at a rate that stuns First Amendment experts. As a result, the public is sometimes unable to obtain documents related to issues including COVID-19, crime and other key issues, an Examiner investigation has found.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sanmateocountynews.com

San Mateo County Manager, Get rid of Virus Geeks.

Any test result not back in three days is useless. 9 days is worse than useless. How would San Mateo County Officials not know the daily turn around time, How are they not auditing those results daily. Why would San Mateo County Officials allow a vendor to provide a service...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Experts Say Distinction In Hospitalization Numbers Important As California Case Rates Dip

MARIN COUNTY (KPIX 5) – New numbers from California state health officials Wednesday show COVID-19 cases are going down slightly. Despite there being 98,000 new cases, test positivity has dropped to just under 21%. Some leading health experts believe the latest headlines about the record number of hospitalizations can be misleading, saying the distinction between patients hospitalized for COVID-19, versus with COVID, is more critical during the omicron surge. “A lot more patients come in with something that isn’t Omicron, but they test positive.  You come in with a broken leg, and oh my gosh you happen to have Omicron,” said Chief...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
49K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy