The Cabinet Office investigation led by Sue Gray into lockdown-breaking parties at No 10 may be released sooner than thought after the Metropolitan Police reportedly signalled it did not object to the document’s publication.Cressida Dick, the Met police commissioner, announced on Tuesday morning that her officers had launched an investigation into the “partygate” scandal. The development led to speculation that Ms Gray’s report would be delayed while police carried out their own probe.But now reports suggest the Cabinet Office inquiry may yet be released in the coming days.Boris Johnson has claimed the new Met police probe would “help to give the public the clarity it needs” amid mounting anger and fresh revelations of another gathering to mark the prime minister’s birthday during a lockdown in 2020. Read More The quotes and tweets coming back to haunt Boris Johnson following party allegationsBoris Johnson cannot have his birthday cake and eat it‘I don’t seek to defend it’: Grant Shapps admits Boris Johnson’s lockdown birthday party was wrong

POLITICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO