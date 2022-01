The Acura NSX is a very special machine that has only been made more special by the arrival of the limited-edition Type S variant. Just 300 of these were made and all sold out almost instantly. But what if even that is too large a number for you? Well, you may be interested in the ARTA Mechanics body kit you see below, which was developed in collaboration with Japanese drifting legend Keiichi Tsuchiya, otherwise known as the Drift King. The kit was revealed at the recent 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon expo and is called Legavelo. It's made of carbon fiber, but instead of being a stick-on visual upgrade, this kit is comprised of all-new body panels.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO