ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Fears for safety of female Afghan protesters taken in night raids

By Ben Farmer
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are growing concerns for female Afghan protestors who led a recent demonstration for women's rights under the Taliban, after at least two were said to have been taken in night raids. Other women's rights activists were in hiding on Thursday to escape what they said was a Taliban...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Taliban say Oslo talks with West will 'transform atmosphere of war'

A Taliban delegation arrived Saturday in Norway for three days of talks with Western diplomats and members of Afghan civil society, which it hopes will help "transform the atmosphere of war" in Afghanistan.  The Taliban want to "transform the atmosphere of war... into a peaceful situation".
WORLD
AFP

Fear stalks city in Islamic State's Afghan heartland

The Taliban promised to bring peace, but fear reigns above all in the eastern city of Jalalabad, hit by Islamic State group attacks and reprisals, and with corpses appearing mysteriously in rivers. In the evening, the inhabitants of the trade hub in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province hurry home before night falls and the shooting starts, fearing both IS and the indiscriminate retaliation of the Taliban. Once a fringe force in Afghanistan, analysts say the local chapter of IS has been increasingly active since the United States agreed to a deal in 2020 with the Taliban to withdraw foreign troops from the country. The fundamentalist fighters, who are opposed to any compromise with the West, are believed to have about 2,000 to 4,000 fighters in Afghanistan, against 80,000 Taliban.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Afghan women taken from their homes after speaking out

The Taliban can threaten with a whisper. After 20 years of violent struggle, and the loss of tens of thousands of civilian lives, they took power here using brutal force. Even so, Afghan women refuse to be intimidated. Tamana Zaryabi Paryani is one of those women. It takes raw courage...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Taliban#Kabul#Protest#Telegraph
AFP

Taliban warn against dissent, women's rights activism

Afghanistan's new Taliban authorities warned Saturday they have the right to crack down on dissent and jail protesters, as concerns grew over the disappearance of two women activists.   But the Taliban banned all unsanctioned protests after returning to power.
PROTESTS
AFP

Taliban to meet Western officials in Norway for aid talks

The Taliban will hold talks with Western officials in Oslo next week on human rights and humanitarian aid in their first official visit to the West since returning to power, the Norwegian and Taliban governments said Friday. The visit from Sunday to Tuesday will see meetings with "Norwegian authorities and officials from a number of allied countries", including Britain, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy and the United States, it said. "We are extremely concerned about the grave situation in Afghanistan, where millions of people are facing a full-blown humanitarian disaster," said Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt. The Taliban swept back to power in Afghanistan last summer as international troops withdrew after a two-decade presence.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Gordon Brown calls for public help to tackle Afghan humanitarian crisis

Former prime minister Gordon Brown has helped to launch a petition urging the Government to hold an emergency multi-nation conference to raise money to tackle the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan He warned that five million children and four million adults in Afghanistan are in immediate danger of acute malnutrition and 23 million people face famine in the coming months.The petition is a direct call to the public to add their voices to the appeal for action to save Afghan lives.Hunger is rife in #Afghanistan. Every province is affected. 98% of families do not have enough to eat. 5 million children...
CHARITIES
The Independent

British-Iranian held in Tehran prison to begin hunger strike, daughter says

The daughter of a British-Iranian detained in Iran says her father will begin a hunger strike on Sunday due to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development’s (FCDO) lack of “any progress” in securing his release.Retired civil engineer Anoosheh Ashoori has been held at Tehran’s Evin prison on charges of spying for Israel, which he denies, for more than four years.Elika Ashoori said her father would undertake a hunger strike from Sunday in “full solidarity” with others including former US diplomat Barry Rosen to demand Iran release all foreign and dual-national “hostages”.In full soldiery with former hostage @brosen1501 & others who have...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Talks with Taliban begin in Norway

A Taliban delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday started three days of talks with Western government officials and Afghan civil society representatives in Oslo amid a deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.The closed-door meetings are taking place at a hotel in the snow-capped mountains above the Norwegian capital, Oslo, and the first day will see Taliban representatives meeting with women's rights activists and human rights defenders from Afghanistan and from the Afghan diaspora.Before the talks, the Taliban’s deputy minister of culture and information tweeted a voice message he said was from Muttaqi, expressing hope for...
POLITICS
BBC

Father fears for safety of family in Afghanistan

A father battling for his family to leave Afghanistan and join him in Bristol says he feels helpless. Sadat is concerned for the safety of his wife and children with his home country under Taliban rule. They tried to flee from Kabul Airport when the Taliban regained control of the...
WORLD
The Independent

Kazakh police raided hospitals to round up victims of protest crackdown - report

Kazakhstan officials reportedly threatened to hunt down those who participated in deadly protests earlier this month in which at least 225 people were killed.Witnesses say police visited hospitals looking for those who participated in the violent protests and told them not to protest again or be killed, according to a BBC report.Asel, a protester going by a pseudonym, said she was shot in the protest and was receiving treatment at a hospital in Kazakhstan’s biggest city Almaty when uniformed men visited every ward looking for protesters.“One of them shouted, ‘if you go out to protest again, we will kill...
PROTESTS
Foreign Policy

‘You’re Very Vulnerable’: Afghan Diplomats Fear Violent Taliban Reprisals

The Taliban have begun more aggressively to replace Afghanistan’s exiled diplomats who have resisted the militant group’s rule, current and former Afghan officials told Foreign Policy, using surprise diplomatic appointments and the threat of violence as a first step toward seeking wider political recognition. In the past several...
POLITICS
The Independent

IS gunmen mount deadly attacks in Syria, Iraq; dozens killed

More than 100 militants from the Islamic State group carried out a complex attack on Syria s largest prison holding suspected extremists, officials said Friday, as members of the group in Iraq stormed an army barracks, killing 11 soldiers as they slept. The prison break in Syria is believed to be the largest since the militants lost the final sliver of territory they held nearly three years ago. In recent months, IS sleeper cells have become more active in both countries, claiming attacks that killed scores of Iraqis and Syrians. In Iraq, IS gunmen attacked an army barracks in...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Red Cross: Yemen prison airstrike killed, injured over 100

A Saudi-led airstrike targeting a prison run by Yemen s Houthi rebels killed and wounded over 100 detainees on Friday, rescuers said, part of a pounding aerial offensive that hours earlier saw another airstrike take the Arab world's poorest country off the internet. A strike in the port city of Hodeida, later confirmed by satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press, hit a telecommunication center there that's key to Yemen's connection to the internet. Airstrikes also hit near Sanaa Yemen's capital held by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels since late 2014.The intense campaign comes after the Houthis claimed a...
ADVOCACY
AFP

British national jailed in Iran begins hunger strike: family

A British national held in Iran for four-and-a-half-years on spying charges vehemently denied by supporters is beginning a hunger strike to protest his situation and lack of pressure to secure his release, his family announced on Saturday. Ashoori is going on hunger strike after a similar move in December by Frenchman Benjamin Briere who has been jailed in Iran for over a year-and-a-half on spying charges.
ADVOCACY
stlouisnews.net

Afghan students in US fearful of returning home under Taliban regime

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 24 (ANI): Many Afghan students studying at United States universities through scholarship programmes say they are unable to return home as it endangers their lives under the current Taliban regime, according to a media report. In the last academic year, more than 100 Afghan students availed the...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Western diplomats meet Afghan activists amid Taliban talks

Western diplomats are meeting with Afghan women’s rights activists and human rights defenders in Oslo ahead of the first official talks with the Taliban in Europe since they took over control of Afghanistan in August.The closed-door meeting was a chance to hear from civil society in Afghanistan and the Afghan diaspora about their demands and assessment of the current situation on the ground. The meeting was taking place at a hotel in the snow-capped mountains above the Norwegian capital and was attended by representatives of the EU, the U.S., Britain, France, Italy and hosts Norway. The three-day talks opened...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Western embassies reject Serbia PM's protest allegations

The United States the U.K. and Germany on Friday rejected allegations that the three countries financed protests that have shaken the Balkan nation's populist government.The embassies of the allied countries issued a joint statement that described the accusations as “damaging.” “These claims do not reflect our partnership with Serbia,” they said.The statement came a day after Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic blasted the alleged Western backers of activist groups that organized weeks of environmental demonstrations. She accused the sources of alleged outsider influence of what she described as “hypocrisy.” Brnabic made the allegations while announcing on Thursday that...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy