On Thursday, January 20, 2022, West Orange-Cove CISD superintendent, Dr. Rickie Harris, announced Hiawatha Hickman as the lone finalist for the Athletic Director/Head Football Coach position for the West Orange-Stark Mustangs. The finalist will be presented to the WOCCISD Board of Trustees for consideration at the regular board meeting on Monday, January 24, 2022. If approved, the new athletic director will be expected to take the helm on February 7, 2022.

WEST ORANGE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO