Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury addresses trade rumors

Some sad news to report on Friday night as the New York Islanders have announced that team legend, and Hockey Hall of Famer Clark Gilles has passed away at the age of 67. "The entire Islanders community is devastated by the loss of Clark Gillies," Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello said. "He epitomized what it means to be a New York Islander. The pride he felt wearing the Islanders sweater on the ice was evident by his willingness to do anything to win. Off the ice, he was just as big of a presence, always taking the time to give back to the local community. The New York Islanders have four Stanley Cups because of the sacrifices he and the members of those dynasty teams made for the franchise. On behalf of the entire organization, we send our deepest condolences to the entire Gillies family."

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO