Georgia State

Georgia’s economic recovery leads to one of nation’s lowest jobless rates

By From Staff Reports
Henry County Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced that Georgia's unemployment rate has dropped for the 20th straight month to 2.6% for December 2021, setting another record for the state. Georgia is also once again reporting a new all-time high for the number of individuals employed. "Once again, Georgia...

