The Murray State Racers improved to 7-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference with a 74-66 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks and pushed their home win streak to 11 at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. The win pushes the Racers to seven-straight wins since their last loss at now second-ranked Auburn (Dec. 22).

MURRAY, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO