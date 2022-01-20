ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

An Earthy Palette Defines This Best of Year Award-Winning Restaurant by Sò Studio in Shanghai

By Words: Athena Waligore
Interior Design
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 Best of Year winner Hospitality – Casual Dining. The client gave mostly free rein for its new restaurant. Except for one: Avoid dark colors. Drawing on that minimal brief and chef Johnston Teo’s contemporary dishes, Sò Studio design directors Yifan...

interiordesign.net

Comments / 0

Related
Interior Design

6 Firms Take Home a Best of Year Award for Residential Sales Center

2021 Best of Year winners for Residential Sales Center. Project: Times China Icar Town Sales Center, Foshan. Standout: Inspired by science and technology, the firm imbued this 18,300-square-foot, two-level marketing center with an almost hallucinatory avant-garde aesthetic. In a dialogue between yesterday and tomorrow, the team juxtaposes an ancient-looking wall relief with a glossy-red Guggenheim Museum–style ramp that spirals around an all-seeing oculus—the future incarnate.
ECONOMY
ABQJournal

NMSU cantina-style restaurant wins national college dining award

New Mexico State University has reopened a space where students, staff and town residents can all gather for fun and food. Pete’s Patio, named for NMSU mascot Pistol Pete, recently reopened and has earned national recognition. The cantina-style restaurant was forced to close for more than a year because of the pandemic.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai#Design#Food Drink#White Oak#Chinese
Interior Design

Huntsman Architectural Group, Pfau Long, RMW, and SHoP Architects Earn a Best of Year Award for Uber Office

A dozen years ago, Uber disrupted the transportation system with its ride-hailing technology. Today, the company proves itself another disruptor, this time in workplace design. Its new headquarters in Mission Bay is a consortium of four towers by four internationally renowned studios. For buildings one and two, SHoP Architects conceived the original plan, which features a pair of glass sky bridges, and RMW handled interiors. Huntsman Architectural Group was mainly responsible for the interiors of buildings three and four, created on spec by Pfau Long. Then Huntsman and RMW collaborated with Uber on the 23-acre master plan. As for stats: Building one is 11 stories, two is seven, and three and four rise 11 stories each. Interiors total just over 1 million square feet, bringing together some 4,000 staffers. The project is conceived as a micro-city that breaks down into boroughs by the towers, communities analogous to floors, and neighborhoods as signaled by teams, a broad organizational device encouraging people to come together. All staffers experience a shared panoply of indoor-outdoor junctions: public spaces, collaboration areas, and quiet zones in the form of libraries, wellness facilities, cafés and break rooms—designed for communal and active or focused and calm activity. This being a tech company, the lobby is a digital experience with LED-powered graphics and lighting. Just beyond, a white screen by Yellow Goat Design looks like digital code but is actually powder-coated aluminum.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Shropshire Star

Restaurants 2022: Some of the region's best eateries to enjoy this year

After the hell of 2020 and the stop-start-stop chaos of 2021, it’s easy to make a prediction for 2022. Here it is: Things will get better. There are, however, huge caveats with that. They’ll be better than 2021 and 2020, but will we make up for the losses endured over the past two years and caused by a devastating Brexit that has left restaurants short of staff and in 2022 will also leave them short of ingredients?
RESTAURANTS
Interior Design

PCA-Stream and RF Studio Meld Two Historic Buildings in Paris to Create a Modern Office

2021 Best of Year winner for Office Transformation. Situated at the prowlike juncture between Boulevard Haussmann and Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré in the eighth arrondissement stands a hybrid structure originally composed of two buildings, one dating to 1863 and the other to the 1920’s. Governed by French arte de vivre, a non-ostentatious, timeless, and forward-thinking approach, PCA-Stream and RF Studio conjoined the two with complete restructuring inside and out for the lessee, 174-year-old investment bank Lazard.
DESIGN
Interior Design

Studio Arthur Casas Plays Off Light and Shadow in this São Paulo Showroom

Launched in 2020 to showcase sustainable furniture conceived and manufactured in Brazil, +55 Design needed a physical environment that would capture the essential Brazilian-ness of its wares. So who better to turn to for it than hometown architect and Interior Design Hall of Fame member Arthur Casas. His and his team’s solution resulted in a 7,750-square-foot, two-level showroom, its striking minimalism allowing the furniture to take center stage.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Landscaping
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Interior Design

Enter Projects Asia Melds Technology and Tradition in This Craft-Beer Gastro Lounge

2021 Best of Year winner for Hospitality – Bar & Lounge. Evoking amber lager being poured into a tall glass, the striking golden columns that billow up to the 98-foot-high ceiling in this craft-beer gastro lounge are the result of fusing 3D digital technology with traditional Thai methods of weaving natural rattan, a sustainable material ideal for creating such free-flowing geometries. Enter Projects Asia designed the gilded structures to not only reference the panorama of high-rise buildings and glittering temples that surrounds the 3,230-square-foot glass-walled space, which overlooks the Choa Priya River, but also reflect light to become glowing beacons visible from afar. And while the sculptural towers are an aesthetic tour de force, they are practical, too: The gold-painted rattan hides beer pipes, air-conditioning ducts, and other related services, paying homage to the belief that, in design director Patrick Keane’s words, “form and function should be one, joined in a spiritual union.”
LIFESTYLE
Interior Design

Gabellini Sheppard Associates Earns a Best of Year Award for the David Yurman Store in New York

“The Yurmans have always been identified with elevated craftsmanship and American modernity,” says principal and Interior Design Hall of Fame member Michael Gabellini of Gabellini Sheppard Associates, who designed the David Yurman Townhouse store a decade ago, as well the jewelry brand’s latest flagship, set at the base of a 1926 Emery Roth building with a terra-cotta facade. To carry out the vision of chief creative officer Evan Yurman, son of the namesake founder, the 4,000-square-foot, three-story project follows his brief to create a kind of “theatrical framework.” To draw in customers to the narrow site and up to the higher levels, curved displays on the ground floor encourage movement, aided by a rhythmic custom floor of dark Pietra Cardosa stone and paler Bardiglio Trambi marble and a ceiling of Danish oak planks; both floor and ceiling patterns gently echo the brand’s iconic Cable jewelry collection. Rich-toned fabric panels—velvet downstairs, wool above—along with artisanal plaster walls act as luxe backdrops for rotating artworks, video screens, and oak-and-travertine vitrines. Throughout is a residential feel as well as furniture reflecting the Yurmans’ love for American and Scandinavian modernism.
HOME & GARDEN
Interior Design

Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates Earns an Iconic New Classic Best of Year Award

It was no small feat to conceive what would be the tallest office tower in Midtown on a site right next to a diminutive landmark—especially when that landmark is the beloved Grand Central Terminal. But Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates pulled off the trick of negotiating the relationship between its contemporary One Vanderbilt and the beaux arts train station dating to the early 1900s.
ECONOMY
Interior Design

Dash Marshall Anchors a TriBeCa Pied-à-Terre With a Calm Kitchen

For their TriBeCa pied-à-terre, a young professional couple was seeking a home that would keep the stresses of outside life out and “hush the hustle,” as Dash Marshall partner Ritchie Yao puts it. Yao worked with the clients to develop an open plan that would flow with their daily routines as well as reference their Chinese heritage by keeping in dialogue with the principals of feng shui. It was those teachings that led them toward gently curving forms and away from the “poison arrows” of sharp corners. Without walls between rooms, spaces are instead differentiated with subtle variations in color and material.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Interior Design

X+Living Takes Home a Best of Year Award for This Futuristic Bookstore

The Dujiangyan irrigation system, a UNESCO World Heritage site just outside this southwestern city, might date back to the third century B.C., but its distinctive form has inspired chief designer Li Xiang and her team to create a startlingly futuristic 10,000-square-foot bookstore, which also borrows the water conduit’s name. Once past the glass doors, literary buffs find themselves face-to-face with a veritable cathedral of towering walnut bookcases, columns, and arches—a vertiginous effect that’s increased by mirror ceilings and highly reflective glossy-blackground-floor tiles. The booklined colonnades, which echo the historic dam, mark the way to more bibliophile delights while a spiraling staircase leads to a second-floor balcony with seating for reading or meeting. A children’s area on the street level offers scaled-down bookcases made of bamboo and decorated with pandas. While the rest of the store’s volumes—more than 80,000 in all—appear to fill the shelves up to the ceiling and beyond, the topmost rows are actually trompe l’oeil collections printed on film applied to the out-of-reach niches. The real books are easy to find, however: LED strips outlining the shelves, like roads on a map of an ancient city, chart the way.
SHOPPING
Interior Design

Rockwell Group Earns a Best of Year Award for the Moynihan Train Hall in New York

2021 Best of Year winner for Transportation – Small. The busiest transportation hub in the Western hemisphere, Pennsylvania Station’s current iteration has long been scorned as a poor replacement for the original McKim, Mead, and White building that was considered a beaux arts masterpiece. An ongoing expansion and renovation project hopes to restore it to its former glory beginning with the newly opened Moynihan Train Hall, an annex across the street by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill that relieves congestion by providing access to most of the station’s 21 tracks. Accordingly, Rockwell Group designed a ticketed waiting area for Amtrak and Long Island Railroad customers that brings the glamour back to travel.
TRAFFIC
Time Out Global

The best restaurants to celebrate Chinese New Year in Bangkok

Go Xin Nian Kuai Le at these restaurants in Bangkok. Falling on the 1st of February this year, the Chinese New Year brings together families and friends celebrating new beginnings and wishing for prosperity, health, and luck in life and love. These celebrations usually involve feasting on delectable Chinese fare!
RESTAURANTS
Interior Design

Studios Architecture and WXY Architecture + Urban Design Transform a New Jersey Shipyard into a Sleek Coworking Space

At Kearny Point, World War II shipbuilders were experts at assembling and disassembling vessels at record speeds before shutting down in 1948. When Studios was hired to convert six blocks on the 130-acre site into a creative office hub, the team knew scalability would once again triumph, combined with an interconnectedness to existing plans by WXY Architecture + Urban Design. Together, the two firms transformed 90,000-square-feet of the storied shipyard into forward-looking work spaces and amenities at the Annex, which abuts the larger WXY-designed Building 78.
VISUAL ART
cnycentral.com

Syracuse restaurant warms up customers with award-winning chili

ONONDAGA, N.Y. — When it gets this cold people start craving some nice hot Chili. That is exactly what owners Dave and Lisa Laffin serve up at their Onondaga Hill Restaurant "Finally Ours." Dave Laffin uses a special Chili recipe handed down from his mother Carol and uses some...
SYRACUSE, NY
BGR.com

How to add extra storage space in any kitchen for $40

StoveShelf Magnetic Shelf for Kitchen Stove – Kitchen Storage Solution with Zero Installation Rating: 4 Stars Give your kitchen a clean and tidy look! StoveShelf is a magnetic shelf that quickly attaches to your stove providing a sturdy storage space for condiments, spices, oils, and decor.No need to purchase special adhesives or drill holes in your kitchen wall. Just place this magnetic shelf on top of your stove and you’re all set. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $39.99 Buy from Walmart $49.99 We recently told you about a fantastic bathroom storage solution. It gives you a surprising about of space in...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy