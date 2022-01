After being shuttered for nearly two years, the Palo Alto Courthouse is scheduled to reopen on May 2, the Santa Clara County Superior Court announced on Monday. The courthouse, located at 270 Grant Ave., was closed starting in March 2020, after Santa Clara County Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody issued an order directing residents and businesses to shelter at home to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Although trials and some hearings were held online on Zoom and were accessible by teleconference calls, the Palo Alto and Morgan Hill courthouses remained off limits. Their operations were consolidated in San Jose.

