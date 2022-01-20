ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

This $40 Lodge cast iron skillet will probably outlive us all

By Jeremy Glass
manisteenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBleak? Yes, but with the right level of maintenance and care, this 12” Lodge Cast Iron Deep Skillet has to potential to last for hundreds of years. Preferred by most in the culinary world, cast iron offers a versatile and high...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

This Lodge 5-Piece Cast Iron Cookware Set That Shoppers Say 'Lasts Several Lifetimes' Is on Sale for $90

There's a reason why cooking with cast iron is so popular among home chefs and professionals alike: It will perform like it's brand new for decades when it's taken care of. If you don't have a relative handing down vintage cast iron, then it's time to upgrade your current cookware options with the Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron 5-Piece Set that's down to $90 right now. It's truly a deal for the ages.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

10 Things I’ve Learned as a Professional Recipe Developer About Cast Iron Skillets

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you told me that I had to pick just one pan from my kitchen to keep, do you have any guesses as to which one that would be? I know! I don’t even have to think about it! There’s no question that I’d reach for my cast iron skillet. After close to 15 years of working as a recipe developer, there is no other pan that comes close to cast iron in terms of durability and versatility.
RECIPES
Vice

The Best Cast Iron Skillets for Every Budget and Kitchen

There’s been a lot of ~skillet discourse~ on the web in recent years, from Reddit threads wherein iron maidens and lairds debate the intricacies of cast iron care, to Twitter cast iron symposiums that make us want to throw ourselves out of the frying pan and into the fryer. That’s why we asked some of our favorite chefs to debunk the myths around cast iron cookware, and to tell us about their favorite cast iron skillets and care methods. “My favorite thing about cast iron is the durability,” chef Isaac Toups told VICE. “You can bring them to the camp and cook over an open fire. Use it to deep fry chicken in the back yard. Use it like a hammer, and other fun stuff.” Once you understand a few simple practices (don’t soak it too long in water, don’t scrub with tons of soap, etc.) there’s arguably no more straightforward and beautiful piece of cookware you can own.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skillet#Outlive#The Cast Iron#Macgyver#Dutch
Newport News-Times

Cast Iron Seared Cabezon

Did you know that we have a fish prized for its shellfish-tasting meat that lives right here off the Oregon coast? I didn’t either until recently. In an attempt to look up nutrition information on cabezon, otherwise known as the Mother-in-Law fish (their large mouths and constant croaking have earned them this rather insulting nickname), I ended up finding out some other really interesting facts about this prehistoric-looking fish, including the fact that it very well could be one of the most delicious fish in the sea.
SEAL ROCK, OR
Apartment Therapy

Psst… We Got You an Exclusive Discount on the Popular Cast-Iron Cookware That Editors Love

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re of the mindset when it comes to cookware, aesthetics are just as important as functionality, then you’re probably already a huge fan of Great Jones (just like us!). The direct-to-consumer brand continually produces some of our editors’ favorite kitchen tools, especially their Holy Sheet pan, which is a repeat winner on Kitchn’s annual Essential Kitchen Tools list. And let’s not forget their jaw-dropping bakeware set, including the popular retro-looking Hotdish. There’s one area, however, where Great Jones has really wowed us lately: their lineup of cast iron cookware. In particular, we’ve raved about The Dutchess after putting it to the test, loving its stylish appearance and oval design that made it one of Kitchn’s favorite Dutch ovens. And their new King Sear cast iron skillet did anything but disappoint!
LIFESTYLE
KATU.com

Red Hot Cast Iron Steak & Farmer's Market Cake

Let them eat cake—and steak! Elizabeth Karmel, award-winning chef, journalist and author of Steak and Cake, joined us to share a few delicious recipes and some great techniques features in her new cookbook. In the book, not only will you find some of the best recipes ever for steak—and...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
SheKnows

This Stackable Staub Cast Iron Cookware Set Is A Luxurious Valentine’s Day Gift For Cooks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s winter, which means we’ve been cooking up all of our hearty favorites, like soups, stews, chili, and homemade bread in a nightly attempt to stave off the cold. What do we like to use for pretty much all of these cooking projects? Enameled cast iron. But if you’ve ever had a small kitchen and a passion for enameled cast iron, then you know that storage can be an annoying problem. Staub has solved it. They’ve designed a beautiful new four-piece enameled cast iron cookware set that stacks together for easy storage, and the three pans included all share a lid.
SHOPPING
People

The Makers of the Instant Pot Invented a Gadget That Combines a Slow Cooker with a Cast Iron Dutch Oven

It's been several years since the Instant Pot first became a sensation, amassing thousands of five-star ratings, a best-seller status, and an allegiance of fans sharing hacks and recipes all over social media. The brand has released a number of add-ons and accessories that have heightened the hype, and now the makers are back with another gadget that may dethrone the original.
RECIPES
petersenshunting.com

The Art of Cast Iron Cooking

Eating well in camp has its advantages, and cast iron is the perfect over-the-fire cookware. No piece of cookware in my kitchen sears steak as beautifully as cast iron—nor is any piece as low maintenance. This has helped to make cast iron cookware a staple of backcountry basecamps. Cast...
RECIPES
tasteofthesouthmagazine.com

Cast Iron Barbecue Pizza

Try it once, and you’ll crave a slice or two of this saucy, cheesy, BBQ-topped pie for every pizza night. 1 (16-ounce) bag deli pizza dough, room temperature. 1 (16-ounce) container hickory-smoked pulled pork with barbecue sauce. Pickled Red Onions (recipe follows) Barbecue sauce, to serve. Garnish: chopped fresh...
FOOD & DRINKS
thehomepagenetwork.com

Iron Skillet Has Homemade Food, Award Winning Desserts!

SYLVANIA — Tina’s Iron Skillet Restaurant is sitting in a prime location off Route 6 in Sylvania. The unique name was given to the restaurant by the previous owners. New owner Tina Losey, a Troy native, worked for the previous owners for eight years before they had asked her to take over completely.
SYLVANIA, PA
The Infatuation

Little Skillet

Little Skillet makes some of our favorite chicken and waffles in the city. Their menu has other Southern dishes, like a blackened catfish po’boy and shrimp and grits - but we like to focus on The Works, which comes with their perfectly-fried chicken, light and fluffy waffles, your choice of side, and a mini jalapeño corn muffin.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Skillet Diner

Cinnamon rolls larger than your head, iced mochas in mason jars, and upscale breakfast options like cornmeal waffles with maple-braised pork belly - any or all of these things can be yours at Skillet, which is what we imagine an old-school diner with an HGTV makeover would look like.
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

Mac & cheese recall affects nearly 200,000 boxes, so check your home now

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more Mac & cheese fans out there should check out their current home supply as there’s a new recall involving the beloved product. There’s nothing wrong with your Amy’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze, as long as you’re not allergic to milk or don’t suffer from other milk intolerances. But nearly 200,000 boxes of this particular variety of mac & cheese contain milk, which is a potential allergen that’s not included in the list of ingredients on the box. Amy’s Kitchen mac & cheese recall Amy’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ComicBook

McDonald's Launches One of Their Most Unusual Ice Cream Flavors Ever

The McDonald's menu has been chock-full of unique items, both worldwide and in regional locations. That has especially been the case for its dessert items — and apparently, that includes a unique new ice cream flavor in Thailand. According to a new report from ChewBoom, McDonald's is now debuting Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream in participating restaurants across Thailand. The dessert offers McDonald's signature vanilla soft serve covered in a chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss, which is a dried Asian meat product that is often topped on foods. The flavor combination apparently allots for "a rich, spicy, and meaty" ice cream taste. The only caveat is that the Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream is only available through Tuesday, April 5th.
RESTAURANTS
Creative Bloq

The new green M&M design is the worst thing that's ever happened, apparently

We never quite know what we're going to end up writing about on any given day here at Creative Bloq. Every morning we pour a coffee, log on and take a look at what in the world of art and design has got the internet talking. Could we have guessed that today's fierce discourse would concern the reverse-sexualisation of the shoes worn by an anthropomorphized green candy-coated chocolate? We could not.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy