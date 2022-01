Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Picking out a new treadmill is a huge investment. Whether you're trying to stay consistent with a new fitness routine or you're an avid runner who sometimes brings your workout indoors, finding the right treadmill can mean the difference between sticking to your goals and giving up. With so many different models available at a wide range of price points, it's tough to figure out which treadmill features you actually need and which ones you don't. However, after several years of running on a variety of treadmill brands and models, the Horizon T101 treadmill has quickly become one of my favorites.

FITNESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO