Steelers punter Pressley Harvin deals with grief off field, adversity on it to finish season on high note

That the Pittsburgh Steelers lost to end their season wasn’t going to put a damper on this past Sunday’s game for Pressley Harvin III.

“Honestly,” Harvin said of the AFC wild-card playoff defeat at the Kansas City Chiefs, “that was one of the most fun games of my life.

“Unfortunately we lost, (and) I really, really wish we won. But for me, individually, I felt like I had more fun on the sidelines being around the guys, being in that environment.”

Harvin deserved the warm memory of his NFL playoff debut, and he sure was in need of the pleasant diversion. Having the statistically best game of his young career helped, too, as Harvin continues to work to keep his emotional well-being intact following the deaths of two close family members in rapid succession over the past month.

Christmas Day, his father, Pressley Harvin Jr., died. Less than two weeks later, his maternal grandmother died.

“I honestly felt like I got back to myself,” Harvin said of the Chiefs game during a Zoom call with media Thursday. “Mentally, it was tough, and I knew it was tough going into a playoff game. But the biggest thing that I thought about was that my grandma and my dad are OK. I know they’re in a good place and a better place than here.

“That gave me a little bit of clarity to finally sit and relax a little bit before the game because it was a night game. I told myself, ‘You know what, why not? Why not go out there and prove to everyone that I am who I am for a reason. And I am where I am for a reason. And to keep God first.’ I prayed a lot that day before the game. I just told myself, go out there and have fun.”

Against Kansas City, Harvin averaged 49.8 yards on his seven punts — more than 7 yards better than his season average and the best for any NFL game in which he had at least three punts. Only once prior had Harvin punted more times during a game for the Steelers, who made him the only punter taken in the 2021 draft (No. 254 overall).

Harvin’s 40.9-yard average net Sunday was almost 3 yards better than what he had done throughout the regular season. Four of Harvin’s seven punts were for 53 yards or more, and five resulted in no returns or a return of 1 yard or less.

“I’m just happy with what the results were,” Harvin said. “I know I have a lot of work on the table left to be able to have that consistency every single game. And that’s the biggest thing that I wanted to leave the season with, knowing that I can leave on a good note.”

Harvin gained perspective through grief. His father and grandmother were in attendance for the Steelers’ Dec. 19 home game. When he learned of his father’s death Christmas morning, plans changed from taking the team’s charter flight to Kansas City to instead driving 10 hours to be with family in South Carolina.

“On that drive back, I took a little bit of a second to reflect on what my dad told me,” Harvin said. “And the biggest thing that he told me was whenever the time comes that he’s not going to be here anymore was to handle my business, take care of my family.”

Two weeks later, Harvin experienced more heartache when his grandmother died the night before the Steelers’ regular-season finale. He made the decision to play in the game in Baltimore.

“I was completely motivated,” Harvin said, “and I wanted to go out there and show the world that everyone goes through adversity but now to try and fight through it.”

Harvin had spent most of the season believing inconsistency with his punting was the most adversity he would face as an NFL rookie. That paled in comparison to losing loved ones.

Ranking 33rd out of 35 NFL punters (min. 20 punts) in regular-season gross average (42.6)? Watching friend and teammate Corliss Waitman out-perform him during the two games Waitman punted while Harvin was out for bereavement?

It might have weighed on Harvin or added pressure. But with perspective, Harvin said, came a peace that helps him not only in daily life but on the football field.

“The biggest thing I learned this year was any adversity can happen at any time,” Harvin said. “The biggest thing you have to do is keep God first. Pray about it. Find what works best for you and get into a rhythm that helps you out to try and get through those things. That’s what I was able to do in the last part of the season.”