This $40 Lodge cast iron skillet will probably outlive us all

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re of the mindset when it comes to cookware, aesthetics are just as important as functionality, then you’re probably already a huge fan of Great Jones (just like us!). The direct-to-consumer brand continually produces some of our editors’ favorite kitchen tools, especially their Holy Sheet pan, which is a repeat winner on Kitchn’s annual Essential Kitchen Tools list. And let’s not forget their jaw-dropping bakeware set, including the popular retro-looking Hotdish. There’s one area, however, where Great Jones has really wowed us lately: their lineup of cast iron cookware. In particular, we’ve raved about The Dutchess after putting it to the test, loving its stylish appearance and oval design that made it one of Kitchn’s favorite Dutch ovens. And their new King Sear cast iron skillet did anything but disappoint!

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO