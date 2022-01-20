ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Pelosi opens the door to stock trading ban

wpr.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has opposed new legislation banning members of Congress from trading individual stocks, signaled Thursday she is open to advancing it — if it has the support of her caucus. "I just don't buy into it, but if members want to do that I'm...

www.wpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Pelosi
Person
Nancy Pelosi
The Week

Nancy Pelosi's stock ban blunder is Josh Hawley's gain

Sen. Josh Hawley is right about something, and that could be a problem for Democrats. Hawley, the Missouri Republican best known for his pre-insurrection Jan. 6 fist pump, on Wednesday introduced a bill that would ban members of Congress — and their spouses — from buying or trading stocks while in office. (My colleague Samuel Goldman should be happy.) The idea is to keep elected members of the legislative branch from gaming the system to their own advantage, either by taking advantage of insider information or by using their power to leverage their holdings. Current laws aimed at making Congressional stock holdings transparent to the public have turned out to be nearly useless. "It's time to stop turning a blind eye to Washington profiteering," Hawley said in a statement.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Insider Trading#House#The House Administration#Justice Department#Senate#Npr#Gop#Republicans#Capitol Hill
The Independent

The Capitol riot committee: Why Republicans won’t be able to ‘unring this bell’

Despite a snowstorm that drew one of the largest highways in the mid-Atlantic to a crawl for more than a day, lawmakers are already trickling back to Capitol Hill as Congress gets back to work.At the top of Legislative Branch’s agenda is the work of the House select committee investigating January 6, which resumed its work this week by issuing a request for voluntary cooperation from Sean Hannity, one of several Fox News hosts revealed to have begged the White House chief of staff to spur Donald Trump to action during the riot.The committee made that formal request on Tuesday,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
TheAtlantaVoice

Analysis: Chief Justice John Roberts created the legal landscape that doomed the voting rights bill, author says

People cite a familiar cast of villains when they talk about the decline of democracy in America. Some point to the GOP legislators who craft voter suppression bills. Others blame those who spread the “Big Lie” that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Some even mention the two Democratic Senators who doomed voting rights legislation […] The post Analysis: Chief Justice John Roberts created the legal landscape that doomed the voting rights bill, author says appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy