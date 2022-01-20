ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Some Democrats not ready to give up on child credit

By Brian Faler
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47UTMt_0drB3bUX00
House Ways and Means Chair Richard Neal and his panel work on the "Build Back Better" package at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. | J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo

Some Democrats are balking at suggestions by the White House that they may have to drop their bid to revive their signature Child Tax Credit plan.

One day after President Joe Biden appeared ready to concede it may fall by the wayside, some lawmakers said they are not giving up on the proposal, which is included in a sweeping spending package stalled in the Senate.

“I certainly am not ready to throw in the towel,” said House Ways and Means Chair Richard Neal (D-Mass.).

Sen. Finance Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said “we’re gonna fight like hell for it.”

Their comments came in wake of a press conference Wednesday in which Biden said the credit is one of the “really big components that I feel strongly about that I’m not sure I can get in the package.”

In a pair of subsequent television interviews, Brian Deese, a top economic aide to Biden, cited other priorities he said Democrats could rally around, while conspicuously omitting the child credit.

The dispute comes as Democrats took a break from tense negotiations over the package to focus on voting rights.

Their expansion of the credit was a centerpiece of the plan, with Democrats proudly citing studies showing the initiative had slashed childhood poverty.

As part of a stimulus package last year, Democrats had increased the maximum credit to $3,600 per child, from $2,000; dramatically increased aid to the very poorest by dumping long-standing work rules associated with the break; and transformed the credit into a monthly payment program that sent 35 million families a portion of the credit each month.

Those provisions expired at the end of 2021, with Democrats now anxious to renew them.

"I'm committed to getting the expansion done — no matter what it takes," said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).

Sen. Joe Manchin has infuriated many of his colleagues with a series of objections to the beefed up credit.

At the same time, the West Virginia Democrat has said he could support other parts of the reconciliation package such as a phalanx of tax subsidies for renewable energy, which has some Democrats rethinking their priorities.

In interviews Thursday morning with CNN and Bloomberg Television, Deese, the director of the National Economic Council, said lawmakers could rally around those credits. He also pointed to provisions designed to reduce health care and prescription drug costs, as well as proposed limits on how much parents spend on child care, as areas of agreement.

“Those are things that I think are practical, would address [family] costs and are doable,” he told Bloomberg.

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) signaled he’s ready to follow Biden's lead.

“The climate and clean energy provisions in Build Back Better have been largely worked through and financed, so let’s start there an add any of the other important provisions to support working families that can meet the 50-vote threshold” in the Senate, he said.

Manchin has three main objections to Democrats’ child credit plans: that his colleagues are hiding the proposal’s true cost by only proposing a one-year extension of the break; that Democrats ended rules requiring recipients to work; and that the break goes to families too far up the income ladder, earning up to $400,000.

Some lawmakers such as Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) would like to target the break more squarely at people with average incomes, though that would run afoul of Biden’s promise not to raise taxes on people making less than $400,000.

It’s actually become easier to potentially address Manchin’s concerns regarding the work requirements now that Democrats’ expansion has expired.

That’s because old rules requiring child tax recipients to have income in order to take the break are back on the books as of Jan. 1. So rather than Democrats having to take an uncomfortable vote to fully restore the requirements, they could potentially come up with a compromise that would satisfy Manchin, who has not said publicly what he'd like the work rules to look like.

Neal said he’s ready to compromise, while declining to get into specifics.

“I’m open to some discussions about it” and there’s “room here to negotiate,” he said.

“I don’t understand why we can’t find an accommodation — which I think we will.”

Comments / 31

Laura Hudgins
21h ago

good don't give up one more year compared to all the money you give all theses other countries this is your people and your country... fight #Allchildrenmatter

Reply
4
scott leachman
1d ago

because it helps Illegals! notice all recent laws that facilitate the easy access to lump sum money (Child Credits..cash) payments from IRS? Most is sent back to Mexico to pay off Smugglers....this is all by design. Flooding America w low skilled, uneducated Illegals placed on Welfare ensures Democrat votes!

Reply
4
TerYon
1d ago

I thought taxes were set up that people already got a tax deduction for every child they have?

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
TheAtlantaVoice

Bernie Sanders: The time for Senate talk is over. We need to vote

The Republican Party is working overtime to suppress the vote and undermine American democracy. It is a party which ignores climate change, the existential threat to our planet and represents the interests of the wealthy and the powerful while turning its back on struggling working-class families. The GOP is the party that gives tax breaks […] The post Bernie Sanders: The time for Senate talk is over. We need to vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Psaki under fire for saying people upset at voting rights failure should ‘go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has once again earned the wrath of online commenters after telling Americans frustrated by the Democrats' failure to pass the Freedom to Vote: John R Lewis Act to do some aggressive cardio and have a drink. To be fair to Ms Psaki, she also told Americans to keep fighting after they took some time off for some self-care. “My advice to everyone out there who's frustrated, sad, angry, pissed off, feel those emotions, go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita, do whatever you need to do this weekend, and then wake up...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ed Markey
Person
Michael Bennet
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Richard Neal
Person
Brian Deese
MSNBC

Biden can't let Manchin and Sinema block voting rights act without consequences

Two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, made a choice Wednesday night to side with the 50 Senate Republicans to block changes to the Senate’s filibuster rule and, thus, prevent Democrats from passing voting rights legislation. What happened on the Senate floor was more than just a vote on a Senate rule; Manchin and Sinema chose to preserve the filibuster over preserving our democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell said he "inadvertently" left out a word when discussing Black voting patterns. He slammed the attacks against him.

"This mischaracterization of my record is offensive and outrageous," he said in Kentucky. What happened: Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters in Kentucky he "inadvertently" omitted a word when discussing Black voting patterns earlier this week, condemning attacks of his record on racial issues as an "outrageous mischaracterization." The basis...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Kamala Harris tells The Independent amid voting rights loss: ‘We are not giving up’

Vice President Kamala Harris struck a defiant tone as Democrats’ bid to pass voting rights reforms failed to pass the Senate late Wednesday evening.“We are not giving up,” Ms Harris told The Independent. “We will not give up.” The Senate failed to pass voting rights on a 49 to 51 basis with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer voting against it so as to bring up the bill later this year. Speaking to reporters earlier she said: “I’m here tonight because this is a historic night, and history is going to record – and watch, certainly – the votes that are taking place.“This...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#House Ways And Means#The White House#Child Tax Credit#Senate#D Ore
HuffingtonPost

Democrats Are Rebuilding The Build Back Better Act

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats are quietly trying to revive the Build Back Better Act with a new version of the bill that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) might like better than the old one. Democrats turned to voting rights this month after Manchin said in December he couldn’t support Build...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Democrats Gird Themselves to Give Manchin Exactly What He Wants

When Democrats’ year-long push to protect voting rights failed on the Senate floor Wednesday night, it raised the curtain on the second and likely final act of the president’s sweeping domestic agenda — the massive investments in climate, education, and health care upon which President Joe Biden has hitched his legacy and his party has staked its midterms fate. Biden told reporters on Wednesday that he plans to break up the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act to “get as much as we can now and come back and fight for the rest later.” On the Hill, that approach is more...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Some SC Black Dems want Biden to `try a little bit harder'

Joe Biden s run for the Democratic presidential nomination was all but declared dead as he headed to the South Carolina primary in late February 2020. He had finished fifth in New Hampshire and fourth in Iowa. Still, Biden advised skeptics to withhold judgment until a state with a large pool of Black voters, the most reliable Democratic constituency, had a chance to weigh in.“Too often your loyalty, your commitment, your support for this party has been taken for granted,” he said. “I give you my word as a Biden that I never, ever, ever will.”Black voters delivered, recasting...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
169K+
Followers
10K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy