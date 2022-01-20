Developer Buys 69 Acres At Camp Hall Industrial Site In Berkeley County

Camp Hall is ranked as the nation’s No. 7 best industrial park by Business Facilities Magazine, and it is the only park in the Southeast to make the list. (COURTESY: Google Earth)

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – South Carolina based real estate developer RealtyLink completed the purchase of 69 acres in Camp Hall’s Campus 5, where they plan to break ground by the end of Jan. 2022.

“We are pleased to welcome RealtyLink to Camp Hall with the closing of this sale,” said Dan Camp, Senior Director of Real Estate and Camp Hall. “They’re moving quickly, and they anticipate a grand opening for their building around March 2023. Camp Hall is coming to life, and we couldn’t be more excited about RealtyLink becoming part of Camp Hall.”

RealtyLink is in lease negotiations with Valley Cold out of Las Cruces, New Mexico, to occupy the entire phase one development, which consists of 300,000 square feet of convertible freezer/cooler space with an estimated budget of $90 million.

Designated sites within Camp Hall are site-ready with innovative infrastructure including strong technology connections so businesses can easily transition to and prosper in South Carolina.

Camp Hall is also ranked as the nation’s No. 7 best industrial park by Business Facilities Magazine, and it is the only park in the Southeast to make the list.

“RealtyLink, in partnership with our capital partner BentallGreenOak, are extremely excited about the closing on Campus 5 in Camp Hall,” said RealtyLink Founding Principal Phil Wilson. “This project has been developed out of our RealtyLink Atlanta office by Principal Thomas Eldridge and VP of Cold Storage Josh Lewis. We want to thank Santee Cooper, Camp Hall, Berkeley County, The South Carolina State Ports Authority, Seamon-Whiteside, Primus Builders, and Bridge Commercial for all of their support.”

Camp Hall is designed with growth in mind with the infrastructure, permits, entitlements, and people already in place. Home to Volvo Car USA’s first North American manufacturing plant, the commerce park could ultimately house more than 10,000 jobs.

Camp Hall is protecting approximately 2,650 acres, including 1,265 acres of freshwater wetlands. That means the park is preserving two thirds of its total acreage. The next generation commerce park is designed by Santee Cooper, South Carolina’s state-owned public power provider, in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Commerce, Edisto and Berkeley Electric Cooperatives, SC Power Team, the Charleston Regional Development Alliance and Berkeley County, and provides direct access to I-26 and is only 30 minutes from the Port of Charleston, 27 miles from Charleston

International Airport, and 18 miles from I-95.

RealtyLink, LLC, a full-service real estate developer headquartered in Greenville, SC, was founded in 1998 by Phil and Neil Wilson, with Jack Jamison joining the partnership in 2001. Specializing in industrial, entertainment, residential, and retail properties, RealtyLink provides a full spectrum of services including market analysis, site selection, construction management, project funding, sale leasebacks, and much more.

If you enjoy what you’re reading, please consider liking us on: Facebook , subscribing to our newsletter and following us on Twitter and Instagram . Feel free to also join our Facebook groups: Berkeley County, SC Residents: What’s On Your Mind? , Berkeley County Real Estate: Lots & Homes for Sale/Rent and Berkeley County, SC Jobs: Find a Job or Post a Job .

Psst!!! Got something to say and want to reach your neighbors? Not everyone is on social media. Check out our neighbor forum today and start a conversation. It’s easy! No registration/logging in is required to post. We’ll even amplify your forum post on Facebook to reach more people, too. [CLICK HERE TO START THE CONVO]

The post Developer Buys 69 Acres At Camp Hall Industrial Site In Berkeley County appeared first on The Berkeley Observer .