Woodburn representative eyes congress

State Rep. Teresa Alonso Leon, D-Woodburn, announced that she will run in the Democratic primary for Oregon's newly created 6th Congressional District seat.

Alonso Leon currently represents Oregon House District 22, which includes Woodburn, Gervais, Brooks and part of north Salem. She was initially elected to the seat in 2016. The congress person elected to the 6th congressional seat will represent all of Yamhill and Polk counties and parts of Washington, Clackamas and Marion counties, the latter includes Woodburn, Keizer and Salem.

Alonso Leon joins an already populated field of Democrats seeking the seat. According to Ballotpedia, eight other Democrats are running as of Jan. 20: Kevin Easton, Kathleen Harder, Brian Hylland, Derry Jackson, Steven Cody Reynolds, Andrea Salinas, Loretta Smith and Matt West.

Four Republicans have filed to run: Ron Noble, Angela Plowhead, David Russ and Amy Ryan Courser.

In a press release issued Jan. 20, Alonso Leon said she is running for the newly created seat to ensure the state has difference-making representation, especially amid the COVID-19 climate and recovery.

"I am running for Congress to continue making a difference in the lives of every Oregon family. The COVID-19 pandemic has been life altering for everyone in our state but had a more negative impact on families already struggling before the pandemic," Alonso Leon said.

"I am running to make sure that our recovery includes everyone, and in particular our most vulnerable communities and small businesses," she continued. "I will fight for our children, so heavily impacted by the pandemic. I will work to bring solutions that strengthen and improve their education and rebuild the social safety net that has let them down.

"In order to bring results to our community, we need leaders in Congress who understand who we are, what we need and will work tirelessly to get results," she added.

Spokespersons from Alonso Leon's campaign noted that she made Oregon history when she became the first Indigenous and Latina immigrant to serve in the Oregon House of Representatives. They stressed that her life experience mirrors many of those who live in the district, and that she's overcome tremendous odds on the route to becoming an effective leader.

Alonso Leon was born in San Jeronimo Purenchecuaro, Mexico, immigrated to the United States at age 4 with her parents and later became a naturalized U.S. citizen.

"It has been my honor to serve so many in this district in the legislature. This is where I grew up, where my family lives and raises our next generations. In Congress I will continue to fight for our community like they were my own family, because they are," Alonso Leon said.

