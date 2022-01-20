ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants host Jonathan Woodard, three others for workouts

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VCfuN_0drB3G9O00

The New York Giants have no general manager and no head coach, but that didn’t stop them from conducting workouts in East Rutherford on Wednesday.

In total, the Giants hosted four players, including defensive end Jonathan Woodard.

The 28-year-old Woodard was originally a seventh-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2016 NFL draft. After spending his rookie season with the Jags, he went on to play for the Atlanta Falcons (2017), Miami Dolphins (2017-2019), Buffalo Bills (2019-2020) and, most recently, the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL (2021).

In six career regular season games, Woodard has recorded 10 tackles (two for a loss), two QB hits and 1.0 sacks.

The Giants also hosted punter Nolan Cooney, tight end Nikola Kalinic and defensive back J.J. Nunes for workouts.

Cooney signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Syracuse this past year, but was waived as a part of final cuts. He has since worked out for the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers, but hasn’t landed a job.

Kalinic was a second-round pick of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the 2019 CFL draft. The 24-year-old has spent all three years of his professional career up in Canada.

Finally, Nunes spent his college career in the FCS, lighting things up for Valparaiso University. He played seven total positions and won a multitude of awards. Despite his success, he’s spent the past three seasons in The Spring League.

None of the four players hosted for a workout were immediately signed to a reserve/futures contract.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Giants 1st-round bust makes key play in Bengals’ win over Titans (Video)

Maybe Giants fans were distracted by the hiring of a new general manager, Joe Schoen, and an intense search for a new head coach that has heated up over the past two days. Maybe they didn’t even see a former first-round bust make the key play in the Cincinnati Bengals’ 19-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Divisional Playoff Game on Saturday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New York Giants#The Atlanta Falcons#The New Orleans Saints#The New England Patriots#The Hamilton Tiger Cats#Fcs#Valparaiso University#The Spring League
Chicago Tribune

Column: The Chicago Bears’ meticulous search for a GM and head coach hasn’t put them behind the rest of the NFL. But time — and wins and losses — will be the judge of their process.

As the Chicago Bears continue their methodical process vetting candidates simultaneously for their general manager and head coach openings, action should pick up soon. ESPN reported Saturday morning that Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, a GM candidate, will get a second interview. It already was reported Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt ...
NFL
New York Post

Joe Schoen takes over Giants with a Bill Parcells seal of approval

IF YOU are a true football guy, chances are Bill Parcells will like you. New Giants general manager Joe Schoen is a football guy. “I like Joe,” Parcells told The Post. “Having worked with him, I think he’s a a very good evaluator of talent in the NFL, and he’s a serious personnel man.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

A riveting NFL playoff weekend has implications for the Chicago Bears: 5 coaching candidates are now free, Aaron Rodgers’ looming decision — and an in-demand GM possibility

The weekend slate of NFL playoff games was more than just riveting television for Chicago Bears fans. Five coordinators under consideration for the Bears head coaching job coached in the games. One executive in the running to be the Bears general manager saw his team advance to the AFC championship game. And one longtime thorn in the Bears’ side ruminated about what’s next after his loss. As ...
NFL
ESPN

NFL draft order for 2022: First-round picks from 1 to 32, including Jaguars, Lions and Texans in top three

The order for the top 28 picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft is set -- after a bit of Week 18 chaos -- with the Jacksonville Jaguars picking No. 1 and the Detroit Lions picking No. 2. Could both teams be thinking pass-rusher with their selections? NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks a pair of defensive ends 1-2 on his Big Board: Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon). The Jags and Lions both won on Sunday to lock in the top two picks, followed by the Houston Texans at No. 3.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Giants Coaching News

As the New York Giants continue their search for their fourth head coach in the last seven years, they’ve apparently added a rather unique name to their search: Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported on Sunday that the Giants have requested to interview...
NFL
FanSided

Deshaun Watson to Giants trade could work with this fiscally-sound trade

With the New York Giants hiring their GM and Brian Flores a top target, this is how the Giants and Texans could make a deal for Deshaun Watson. With Brian Flores still wanting Deshaun Watson as his quarterback, a “teaming up” of sorts is still possible in a different city. However, Nick Caserio remains adamant about getting the most extensive possible compensation for Watson, and there’s no blaming him for that.
NFL
NJ.com

Al Michaels: Ex-Giants, Jets coach Bill Parcells almost became a TV star

There wasn’t much Bill Parcells didn’t do during his Hall-of-Fame career. The two-time Super Bowl champion even dabbled in broadcasting after leaving the New York Giants, according to the Boston Globe, spending the “1991-92 seasons as an NFL analyst for NBC before taking the Patriots coaching job in 1993.”
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Had 7-Word Message For Patrick Mahomes With :13 Left

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had a 7-word message for his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, with :13 to play on Sunday night. The Chiefs were trailing the Bills, 36-33, with just :13 remaining on the clock after a touchback kickoff attempt by Buffalo. Kansas City marched down the field...
NFL
The Spun

Randy Moss Has Bold Comment About Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will square off for the second straight postseason, as the Bills and Chiefs are set to kickoff this Sunday night. Last year, the Chiefs defeated the Bills in the AFC Championship. Mahomes had 325 passing yards and three touchdowns in that game. The Bills avenged...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut a veteran running back to open up a roster spot ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game. The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend by beating the Eagles last Sunday afternoon. Now, they have a date with the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant playoff performance of the Wild Card round.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

70K+
Followers
116K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy