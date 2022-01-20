Giants host Jonathan Woodard, three others for workouts

The New York Giants have no general manager and no head coach, but that didn’t stop them from conducting workouts in East Rutherford on Wednesday.

In total, the Giants hosted four players, including defensive end Jonathan Woodard.

The 28-year-old Woodard was originally a seventh-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2016 NFL draft. After spending his rookie season with the Jags, he went on to play for the Atlanta Falcons (2017), Miami Dolphins (2017-2019), Buffalo Bills (2019-2020) and, most recently, the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL (2021).

In six career regular season games, Woodard has recorded 10 tackles (two for a loss), two QB hits and 1.0 sacks.

The Giants also hosted punter Nolan Cooney, tight end Nikola Kalinic and defensive back J.J. Nunes for workouts.

Cooney signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Syracuse this past year, but was waived as a part of final cuts. He has since worked out for the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers, but hasn’t landed a job.

Kalinic was a second-round pick of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the 2019 CFL draft. The 24-year-old has spent all three years of his professional career up in Canada.

Finally, Nunes spent his college career in the FCS, lighting things up for Valparaiso University. He played seven total positions and won a multitude of awards. Despite his success, he’s spent the past three seasons in The Spring League.

None of the four players hosted for a workout were immediately signed to a reserve/futures contract.