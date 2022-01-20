ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former USF coach Skip Holtz to coach in USFL

By Matt Baker
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
Skip Holtz, left, the former USF coach, will be taking over the USFL's Birmingham Stallions. [ Times (2010) ]

Former USF coach Skip Holtz has been named the new coach of the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions, the league announced Thursday.

Holtz went 16-21 as the Bulls’ coach from 2010-12 before getting fired and replaced by Willie Taggart. His win total dropped each year at USF from eight to five to three.

The 57-year-old Connecticut native was most recently the coach at Louisiana Tech, where he guided the Bulldogs to a 64-50 record with seven bowl appearances in nine seasons. His name occasionally surfaced for bigger jobs, but nothing materialized. Louisiana Tech announced a day before last season’s finale that he would not return.

Holtz will compete against the Tampa Bay Bandits and six other teams in the league, which kicks off in April. Former Kansas City Chiefs coach Todd Haley was recently announced as the Bandits’ coach.

