Travelers, Goldman Sachs share gains contribute to Dow's 200-point jump

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Thursday afternoon with shares of Travelers and Goldman Sachs delivering the strongest returns for the index. Shares of Travelers

TRV,

+3.19%

and Goldman Sachs

GS,

+0.22%

have contributed about a quarter of the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow

DJIA,

-0.89%

was most recently trading 200 points (0.6%) higher. Travelers's shares are up $7.43, or 4.6%, while those of Goldman Sachs have climbed $5.99, or 1.7%, combining for an approximately 88-point bump for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are UnitedHealth

UNH,

+0.10%

, Procter & Gamble

PG,

+0.54%

, and American Express

AXP,

-0.29%

. A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.