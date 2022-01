There is a touch of snow for a limited area of Michigan this weekend. There is definitely a whole lot of cold on the way. The weekend has one cold front moving through all of Michigan Saturday. It’s not a cold front with much colder air behind it. It just has a reinforcing shot of cold that takes the temperatures down again for Sunday. The cold front will bring an area of light snow across most of Lower Michigan, with the exception of far southern Lower including Kalamazoo, Lansing, Jackson, Ann Arbor and Detroit.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO