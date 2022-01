The classic romantic comedy “Guys and Dolls,” set in depression-era New York City, tells the story of the notorious Nathan Detroit, who needs a new place to run his high-rolling crap game. Hoping to win the money to secure a prime location, Detroit bets big-time gambler Sky Masterson that he can’t win the affections of local missionary Sarah Brown, and later finds himself falling in love with her. The production, directed by Professor Marielaine Mammon, is based on the book by Abe Burrows and Jo Swerling, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser.

RANDOLPH, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO