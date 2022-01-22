ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Man in Connection with Homemade Firearm Use

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 4 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kxsvu_0drB0ZZK00
.

At approximately 8 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 13, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) SWAT team successfully executed two residential search and seizure warrants on the 12400 block of Lee Hill Drive and the 4900 block of Linganore Woods Drive, both in Monrovia, Maryland. The warrants were in relation to an on-going investigation, outside of Frederick County, into the manufacturing and distribution of homemade firearms by convicted felon, Joshua Shay O’Neal, age 25, of Monrovia.

O’Neal, prohibited from possession firearms, has prior felony convictions of armed robbery and first-degree assault from a July 31, 2017, incident. SWAT team members successfully detained O’Neal without incident at the Linganore Woods Drive residence.

An FCSO detective transported O’Neal to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center and his charges include possession of a firearm with a felony conviction and illegal possession of ammunition.

Additionally, and unrelated to this incident, deputies detained Steven Ryan O’Neal, age 43, for active criminal warrants through Carroll County. Deputies transferred custody of Steven over to Carroll County police.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-000571.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Report Annapolis

Charles County Sheriff's Office: Detectives Identify and Arrest Suspect in Commercial Burglary Case

On October 2, 2021, an unknown suspect forced entry into the rear gate of a landscaping business and stole several pieces of lawn equipment. Through investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Erik Schroeter, 54, of Waldorf. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant and Schroeter was located and arrested on December 8. He was charged with burglary, theft, and malicious destruction. On December 14, Schroeter was released from the detention center by a judge and placed on electronic monitoring. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Sapienza at 301-609-6554. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is continuing.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Traffic Stop in Curtis Bay Yields Arrest of Man on Gun, Heroin Possession Charges

The Anne Arundel County Police Department conducted a traffic stop in Curtis Bay and subsequently arrested one man on charges related to gun and heroin possession. On January 19, 2022, at approximately 8:40 p.m. an officer pulled over a silver Ford on Fort Smallwood Road near Hilltop Road. During the stop, the officer received information that led to a search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson semiautomatic handgun and 23 gel caps containing suspected heroin.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Police Officer Fired Following Arrest on Domestic Related Assault Charges

An officer with the Annapolis Police Department has been fired following an off duty arrest at his home in connection with domestic-related assault charges. Dwight Anthony Forsythe, 26, of Odenton, was taken into custody after the incident on January 15, 2022. He has been accused of assaulting his spouse, Tara Matthews, with whom he shared the residence on Hammonds Branch Road. Forsythe is facing several charges, including first degree assault, second degree assault and reckless endangerment. He was initially held without bond, but was later released on his own recognizance, according to court records.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Monrovia, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Police: Local Man Arrested Following Armed Robbery of Forest Drive 7-Eleven Store

A local man has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of the 7-Eleven Store on Forest Drive, according to the Annapolis Police Department. On January 10 at approximately 12:45am, officers were conducting business checks in the 1600 block of Forest Drive when a male subject was was observed running away from the business holding a large knife. Police were simultaneously alerted by an employee of the establishment that the fleeing male subject had just robbed him.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Police Arrest Millersville Teen in Connection with Fatal Shooting on Hideaway Loop in Glen Burnie

A teenager from Millersville has been arrested in connection with the recent fatal shooting of a man that occured on Hideaway Loop in Glen Burnie. Through investigative means, detectives identified 18-year-old, Paul Pedro Rodriguez of Millersville as a suspect in this investigation. Rodriguez was taken into custody. His charges include first and second-degree murder.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Report Annapolis

Anne Arundel Police: Arrests Made Following Gun, Pot Seizure During Traffic Stop in Severn

Two people were arrested after a gun and marijuana were allegedly found during a traffic stop in Severn, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Officials say on January 18, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a black Infiniti on Carinoso Circle near Carinoso Way. During the stop, probable cause to search the vehicle was developed, resulting in the seizure of approximately 2300 grams of suspected marijuana (including packaging) and a loaded .40 caliber Glock 27 handgun.
SEVERN, MD
Report Annapolis

Prince George's County Police Charges Suspect for 2002 Homicide Cold Case

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Cold Case Squad obtained an arrest warrant for a man in connection with an unsolved 2002 murder in Mount Rainier. The victim in that case is 19-year-old Jennifer Landry of Randolph, Massachusetts. Fifty-two-year-old Charles Helem is now charged in connection with her murder. He is currently in custody in Virginia for an unrelated 2002 murder. He was arrested in Fairfax County in 2002 and convicted in 2003 for that case.
MOUNT RAINIER, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Search And Seizure#Robbery#Convicted Felon#Fcso#Swat
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Police: Man Struck in the Head with Canned Crabmeat, Suspect Arrested

A local man was arrested after allegedly striking another person with a single can of crabmeat, according to a report by the Annapolis Police Department. On December 29, at approximately 10:25am, officers were in the 1100 block of Hilltop Lane when they were approached by a victim that had been assaulted. The victim reported being struck in the head with a can of crabmeat which caused a laceration to his head.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Man Assaulted During Strong-Armed Robbery on O'Bery Court, Annapolis Police Say

An unidentified man was assaulted during an strong armed robbery that occured on O'Bery Court in Annapolis, according to police department officials. On December 26, 2021, at approximately 3:09pm, officers responded to the 100 block of Obery Court for a reported strong armed robbery. The victim said that he was approached by several unknown males. The subjects asked for spare change and when the victim said that he didn't have any, he was assaulted.The victim was knocked to the ground and he personal property was removed from his pockets by the assailants.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Two Men Arrested in Glen Burnie Following Auto Part Related Attempted Theft, Police Say

Two men were arrested in Glen Burnie following an automobile part related attempted, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Officials on December 25, 2021, at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Crain Highway and Furnace Branch Road for a report of suspicious activity. When officers arrived, they observed two males preparing to remove a catalytic converter from a gray 2009 Infiniti. A portable generator was located in the back of the vehicle used by the suspects to power a reciprocating saw located beneath the Infiniti.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Report Annapolis

Prince George's County Police: Detectives Investigating Homicide in Suitland

The Homicide Unit is working to identify and arrest the suspect(s) who fatally shot a man. he victim is 28-year-old Anthony Thomas III of Capitol Heights. On December 18, 2021, at approximately 1:00 am, patrol officers responded to the 4400 block of Rena Road for the report of a shooting. Officers located the victim inside of an SUV suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Student Assault Inside Bathroom at North County High School Leads to One Arrest

One student has been arrested in connection with the assault of another student at North County High School in Glen Burnie. On December 20, 2021, the School Resource Officer at North County High School was notified about an assault in the restroom. The juvenile victim advised that while washing his hands, the suspect dropped a vape pen and told him to pick it up. When the victim refused, the suspect assaulted him with a knife.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Report Annapolis

Man Charged with Killing Army Vet in Glen Burnie Crash to Be Sentenced Following Guilty Plea

The man charged following a fatal Glen Burnie crash that claimed the life of a US Army Vet is expected to be sentenced after pleading guilty to several charges. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for February 3, 2022, in the case of Guarav Rawal. Rawal, 38, plead guilty to negligent manslaughter, failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving death and driving while under the influence of alcohol.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Report Annapolis

Calvert County Man Convicted After Four Day Trial for Illegal Possession of a Firearm

A federal jury recently convicted Earl Leroy Griffin, Jr., age 45, of Calvert County, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to the evidence presented at his four-day trial, on September 5, 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Griffin’s residence and on his vehicle as part of a drug investigation. In Griffin’s locked vehicle, law enforcement recovered a stolen .40 caliber handgun, loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition; powder cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana; and three Maryland driver’s licenses bearing Griffin’s name and photo. The vehicle was registered to Griffin. When he was searched incident to his arrest, Griffin had the keys to his vehicle and $1,870 in cash in his pockets.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-And-Run Pedestrian Crash In Montgomery County

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in which one person was killed Monday evening in Montgomery County. At about 11:10 p.m. on Monday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to Interstate 495 in the area of U.S. Route 29 for a report of a body on the shoulder of the road. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, identified as Danny Junior Beckford, 32, of Washington, D.C., was walking near the scene when he was struck.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Prince George's County Police: Lanham Fatal Shooting Under Investigation

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Bilal Rashad of Bowie. On December 27, 2021, at approximately 4:00 pm, patrol officers responded to the 9900 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham for the report of a shooting. At the time, officers located a crime scene at that location but no victims of a shooting. Approximately 10 minutes later, officers were notified of two shooting victims inside of a vehicle a few miles away. Those victims were transported to area hospitals with critical injuries. Officers were then notified that a third person, Rashad, was being treated for a gunshot wound at an area hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later. Detectives are investigating if these incidents are related.
LANHAM, MD
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
31K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy