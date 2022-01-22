Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Man in Connection with Homemade Firearm Use

.

At approximately 8 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 13, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) SWAT team successfully executed two residential search and seizure warrants on the 12400 block of Lee Hill Drive and the 4900 block of Linganore Woods Drive, both in Monrovia, Maryland. The warrants were in relation to an on-going investigation, outside of Frederick County, into the manufacturing and distribution of homemade firearms by convicted felon, Joshua Shay O’Neal, age 25, of Monrovia.

O’Neal, prohibited from possession firearms, has prior felony convictions of armed robbery and first-degree assault from a July 31, 2017, incident. SWAT team members successfully detained O’Neal without incident at the Linganore Woods Drive residence.

An FCSO detective transported O’Neal to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center and his charges include possession of a firearm with a felony conviction and illegal possession of ammunition.

Additionally, and unrelated to this incident, deputies detained Steven Ryan O’Neal, age 43, for active criminal warrants through Carroll County. Deputies transferred custody of Steven over to Carroll County police.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-000571.