Colts owner Jim Irsay: 'All chips in' comment not aimed at QB Carson Wentz

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Several individuals within the Indianapolis Colts have seemingly had plenty to say about quarterback Carson Wentz without directly saying anything at all after the Colts lost their last two games of the regular season to drop out of the AFC playoffs. Both head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard were non-commital about Wentz remaining Indy's QB1 through the offseason, and team owner Jim Irsay promised "to do whatever it takes to put us in a position to win next year and for years to come" and later went viral with a video message that included him telling fans:

"Anyone walking into the 56th street complex this year will be walking in with all chips in, period. If you don’t want to put all your chips in on the table for winning and excellence, then don’t walk in the building."

For a piece published on Thursday, Irsay told The Athletic's Zak Keefer those latest comments weren't directed at Wentz.

"If I was directing it at him, I would’ve named him," Irsay explained. "I don’t worry about his feelings. If I was directing it at Carson, I would have told Carson face-to-face."

Irsay continued:

"If anyone wants to know where I stand, they can come ask me. I don’t deal with kid gloves in this league, not at this level. If I’m directing something at you, believe me, you’re going to know it because it’s gonna be one-on-one and I’m going to be looking at you face-to-face."

He added that he wants "more warriors" dedicated to the cause associated with the Colts and that "the finger is never pointed at someone else — it’s always we. I’m inclusive in it. We all have to get better."

As noted by Spotrac, the Colts can save roughly $13.3 million in salary cap space with a dead-cap hit of $15 million if they release Wentz. Needless to say, the 29-year-old's future with the club is very much up in the air ahead of next month's Super Bowl.