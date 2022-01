Sometimes you're up for getting chef-y in the kitchen. Other times, not so much. That’s why Instant Pot dinners are such a lifesaver. At the end of a busy day, the last thing you want is to spend hours in the kitchen before you can actually sit down to eat. The Instant Pot gets rid of that problem in one of two ways, both of which are genius. You can either pop everything into the pot in the morning and let it slow-cook all day while you're taking care of business, so everything's ready when you walk in the door (or, uh, close your laptop and head into the kitchen) after a hectic day. Other times, if you can spare 15 or 30 minutes, you can prep everything right then and use the pressure cooker feature to get food ready fast. Either way, you win.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO