ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

These Pics Of Kate Middleton And This Adorable Puppy Are Monochrome Style Goals

Elite Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrepare for cuteness overload! While visiting healthcare workers for a discussion...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Harry & Meghan Didn’t Wish Duchess Kate a Happy 40th Birthday Publicly—Here’s Why

While other members of the royal family took to social media to share their well wishes with the Duchess of Cambridge on her 40th birthday, it appears Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Kate Middleton birthday message wasn’t shared online this year. But why? Meghan and Harry—who have lived in Montecito, California since 2020 with their son Archie and daughter Lilibet following their royal exit—are believed to simply have sent their birthday wishes to Kate over a video call instead, according to royal expert Charles Rae. “Who knows what the Montecito Massive will do,” he told Entertainment Daily before Kate’s 40th birthday....
WORLD
purewow.com

The Secret Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Post to Kate Middleton

Today is not just any day for Kate Middleton—it's her 40th birthday!. In honor of the milestone, various members of the royal family have sent their well wishes to the duchess, one of which included none other than Queen Elizabeth II. Her Royal Majesty shared a series of photos to the royal family Instagram account, and there seems to be a special meaning to this birthday post.
WORLD
Gephardt Daily

Royal family releases new portraits for Kate Middleton’s 40th birthday

Jan. 9 (UPI) — The British royal family has released three new portraits of Prince William‘s wife, Kate Middleton, who celebrates her 40th birthday on Sunday. “These new portraits which have been released to mark the 40th will be shown in the community in three meaningful places: Berkshire, St Andrews, and Anglesey, as part of the @NPGLondon nationwide ‘Coming Home’ exhibition, ahead of the Gallery reopening in 2023,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Twitter account said Saturday.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
AL.com

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, turns 40

The Duchess of Cambridge, who turns 40 on Sunday, has emerged as Britain’s reliable royal. After Prince Harry and Meghan’s stormy departure to California in 2020, the death of Prince Philip last year, and now sex abuse allegations against Prince Andrew, the former Kate Middleton remains in the public eye as the smiling mother of three who can comfort grieving parents at a children’s hospice or wow the nation by playing piano during a televised Christmas concert.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

At 40, Kate Middleton Has Found Her Most Confident Style

Cast your mind back to November 2010, when a beaming Kate Middleton clutched the arm of her fiancé Prince William wearing a silk Issa wrap dress that matched the color of her 12-carat oval sapphire engagement ring. Arguably the one constant – aside from the sentimental diamond band previously worn by Diana, Princess of Wales—in the royal’s public persona now is her bouncy blow-dry. Twenty-nine-year-old Kate’s wardrobe—that of a history of art graduate with Sloane Ranger style inclinations, including Longchamp totes and Penelope Chilvers boots—has evolved to one befitting a British figurehead who truly cares what she wears and what it stands for. Like her mother-in-law’s own sartorial journey in the spotlight, it has been interesting for the world to watch unfold.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Signature Blow-Out Is Thanks To This Detangling Brush

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. From her impeccable royal style to her natural glow, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has consistently been a royal fashion icon for over a decade. Now, on Jan 9, Kate is celebrating her 40th birthday and while we’ve celebrated her style, we’re now going to celebrate finding out one of her haircare secrets: how to get her blowout hair.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monochrome#Puppies
International Business Times

Kate Middleton Finds Media's Obsession With Her Style Frustrating, 'A Bit Demoralizing'

Kate Middleton finds it frustrating that she prepares so much for her royal engagements, but most media outlets only focus on her appearance instead of her efforts. The Duchess of Cambridge turned 40 Sunday. Roya Nikkhah, royal editor of The Sunday Times, spoke with friends, aides and sources who gave their thoughts on Middleton as a wife, mother, daughter and a working royal.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Marie Claire

Kate Middleton Was Once Chased Down by a Car of Paparazzi, According to a Friend

Kate Middleton does remarkably well in public for a person that those close to her describe as introverted. One of the most famous women in the entire world, the Duchess of Cambridge never looks shaken by the spotlight, whether playing piano in front of the entire world or holding a giant spider with a smile on her face. But a friend of the Duchess now reveals that her relationship with the public—and particularly the tabloids—was not always so amiable.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

40 of Kate Middleton’s greatest style moments on her 40th birthday

Ever since she was spotted walking arm-in-arm with Prince William during a ski trip in 2004, the Duchess of Cambridge’s style has come under close inspection. From Kate Middleton's early time in the public eye, during which she embraced preppy puffer jackets and hiking boots, to more refined gowns at evening galas, the royal’s wardrobe has experienced a coming of age over the years, prompting her sartorial status to soar.Most recently, the royal stunned fans when she arrived at the No Time To Die premiere wearing a shimmering gold Jenny Packham gown, complete with a sheer cape and structured...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Kate’s mom Carole Middleton is celebrating a milestone

Carole Middleton’s business is celebrating a milestone! On Tuesday, Party Pieces announced that they have reached 50,000 followers on Instagram. “We’ve reached 50k followers! Thanks to each and every one of you for making Party Pieces part of your special occasions over the years,” the company said.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Kate Middleton’s New Hairstyle Features Cascading Curls While Looking Chic in Brown Turtleneck and Skirt With Boots

Kate Middleton gives a lesson in playing with dark neutrals with her latest look today. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted visiting the National Health Service staff and patients at Clitheroe Community Hospital in Lancashire, U.K. The two listened to the people to gain more insight into their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. For the ensemble, Middleton opted for a brown turtleneck sweater dress that featured a thick knit to keep her warm and a skirt. Over it, she donned a double-breasted tan overcoat that tied the moment together seamlessly. When it came down to the shoes, Middleton chose a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Kate and William: Royal fans are all saying same thing about the couple's latest Insta post

If there's one thing we love more than seeing the Royal Family on social media, it's seeing the Royal Family holding a little doggo on social media. You can imagine our absolute d-e-l-i-g-h-t then, when last night we spotted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had shared a snap to their Instagram Story featuring the very adorable Alfie. But, while the cute cockapoo certainly got plenty of people's attention, it was something else about the post that got royal fans all saying the same thing.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kate Middleton jokes her dog will be ‘very upset’ as she cuddles therapy puppy

Kate Middleton joked that her family dog is “going to be very upset” with her after she spent time cuddling a therapy puppy during a visit to a hospital this week.The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge travelled to Lancashire on Thursday 20 January to meet with staff at Clitheroe Community Hospital and thank them for their efforts during the pandemic.Video footage of the visit showed the couple meeting Alfie, a 10-week-old cockapoo who will be trained to support patients and colleagues as a therapy dog.Kate was first to enjoy a cuddle with the pup, describing him as “so sweet”,...
PETS
Elite Daily

Will Had An Awkward Reaction To Kate Cooing Over A Baby

Prince William has officially made one point clear: He’s done changing diapers. While questions continue to arise regarding whether or not the royal family will expand their brood, Prince William addressed the conversation with a joke — though given the couple’s history, his humor is likely lined in truth.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy