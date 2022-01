Star Wars just killed off a bunch of Jedi characters, and the Jedi Order will never be the same (which we already know). The main appeal of the new Star Wars: The High Republic line has been the fact that it is set 200 years before the Skywalker Saga, at a time when the Jedi Order is thick and robust with members, and the light side of the Force is strong. However, we know from the later history of the Star Wars Universe that this golden era of the Jedi doesn't last – and in the latest High Republic novel, Claudia Gray's Star Wars: The Fallen Star, we get the first real glimpse of the Jedi's first big fall in The High Republic era.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO