ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Ohio mother accused of kicking her teens out in snowstorm

By Chelsea Simeon, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43EZcV_0drAzdE500

WARREN, Ohio ( WKBN ) – A mother accused of kicking her teenage children out of the house during a snowstorm in Ohio is facing child endangering charges.

Eva Harris, 38, of Warren, was arrested Monday and later released from custody, according to jail records.

Police said they were first called to Harris’ home around 8 a.m. due to a dispute with her 17-year-old daughter. According to a police report, Harris told her daughter to leave after she said her daughter poured a drink on her.

The report stated that the girl was outside, wearing a thin jacket and carrying a trash bag full of belongings.

‘Quick-hitting’ winter storm targets Northern Plains, Midwest

Police said they took the girl to the police station but returned to the home later after Harris also allegedly kicked out her 16-year-old son.

Police contacted Children Services and decided to charge Harris with child endangering after they were unable to get her to answer the door, the report stated. Police noted in their report that Children Services had a previous case with the family from September 2021.

Police said the temperature was in the 20s and there were several inches of snow on the ground at the time.

Harris pleaded not guilty to the charges, and she’s set to appear in court again on March 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

Lincolnton man steals, spray-paints church bus before abandoning it: Sheriff

LINCOLNTON, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 27-year-old Lincolnton man stole and then spray-painted a church bus, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident at Salem Baptist Church where a church bus had been reported stolen. The bus had not been seen since January 13th, according to the […]
LINCOLNTON, NC
WNCT

Coroner: Johnstown man found frozen to death

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Another person has died due to the extreme winter weather in Cambria County this week, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees. Daryl Lewis, 63, of Johnstown was found dead due to hypothermia on his steps outside his apartment, located at the 100 block of Adams Street, by another occupant of […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Warren, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Warren, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WNCT

Truck with 100 monkeys crashes, search underway for missing primates

DANVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A truck carrying about 100 monkeys was involved in a crash Friday in Pennsylvania, state police said as authorities searched for at least three of the monkeys that appeared to have escaped the vehicle. The truck carrying the animals crashed with a dump truck in the afternoon in Montour County, Pennsylvania […]
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowstorm#Police#Wkbn#Children Services#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Fort Bragg soldiers face court martial related to death

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — Three North Carolina-based soldiers who were camping with another soldier whose partial remains were found along the coast in 2020 are facing court martial on drug use and other charges, officials said. Spc. Alex R. Becerra, Pvt. Annamarie L. Cochell and Pfc. Samad A. Landrum, along with four others, were […]
FORT BRAGG, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Looking to retire? Here’s the best places in each state, including ours

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) – Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Ton of pot found in shipment of food at Michigan border crossing

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Smugglers attempted to sneak over a ton of marijuana into the U.S. in a shipment of food items at the northern border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer found the pot in a trailer on Thursday at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Michigan. During a secondary inspection […]
PORT HURON, MI
WNCT

NC and 28 other states that will be most affected if Roe v. Wade is repealed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) – One historic decision has been endlessly passed around states over the last year. Roe v. Wade expressly protects a pregnant person’s right to choose to have an abortion. It’s under review by a now supermajority conservative Supreme Court, but reports suggest it could be struck down at any moment, as more and […]
U.S. POLITICS
WNCT

WNCT

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy