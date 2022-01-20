ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin GOP lawmaker who questioned Biden win disciplined

By Associated Press
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22AucE_0drAzaZu00

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader has disciplined a lawmaker who falsely claimed that former President Donald Trump won the battleground state and wanted to award the state’s electoral votes to him, even though that isn't possible.

Speaker Robin Vos removed the lone staff member assigned to fellow Republican Rep. Timothy Ramthun on Thursday. The move was first reported by WisPolitics.com and confirmed by Vos’s office.

Ramthun has vocally advocated election conspiracy theories. The pushback against one of the most conservative Republicans in the Wisconsin Assembly comes as an investigation ordered by Vos into the 2020 election continues.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy