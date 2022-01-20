ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Fox News Adding Lawrence Jones, Brian Kilmeade Shows To Weekend Schedule

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dFeW1_0drAz91e00

Lawrence Jones and Brian Kilmeade will host new shows on Fox News ’ primetime lineup, the latest changes after Jesse Watters and Jeanine Pirro got new gigs on the weekday schedule.

Kilmeade will host a show at 8 PM ET on Saturdays, while Jones will headline Lawrence Jones

Cross Country at 10 PM. Unfiltered with Dan Bongino will move to 9 PM. The new lineup starts on Jan. 29.

Kilmeade will be taking the time slot of Jesse Watters’ show, which is ending as he takes the 7 PM weeknight slot with Jesse Watters Primetime . Jeanine Pirro’s show was previously in the 9 PM slot, but she recently was named the co-host of The Five .

Lawrence Jones Cross Country will feature Jones traveling across the country to spotlight “a multitude of key topical stories from the issues at the border and crime in cities to the impact of Covid policies, providing an in-depth look at underserved communities,” according to Fox News. Jones will continue to serve as enterprise reporter on Fox & Friends . According to the network, Jones, 29, will be the youngest Black solo host of a show in cable news.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement, “Whether reporting from the border or diners across America to hosting primetime specials, his perspective has added depth to our programming while resonating with the audience.”

Kilmeade’s show will feature guest interviews and “an overall theme of placing country before party,” the network said. In a statement, Kilmeade said, “My ultimate goal is to create a program that will always seek solutions rather than sow division.” He will remain a co-host of Fox & Friends, as well as a daily show for Fox News Audio and What Made America Great on Fox Nation.

Comments / 9

Related
Deadline

UTA Drops Lara Logan After Comments Comparing Anthony Fauci To Josef Mengele

Lara Logan no longer is represented by UTA, after her comments in late November in which she compared Dr. Anthony Fauci to Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who performed cruel medical experiments on Jewish prisoners. Seth Oster, spokesperson for the Hollywood talent agency, confirmed a Mediaite report that the agency severed ties with Logan. As she made a guest appearance on Fox News Primetime on November 29, Logan said, “This is what people say to me, that he doesn’t represent science to them. He represents Josef Mengele. the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and...
SCIENCE
Deadline

Joe Biden Cites Drop In News Channel Viewership: “The Cables Are Heading South” — Update

UPDATE, 2:55 PM PT: Joe Biden wrapped up a surprisingly long presidential press conference, lasting nearly two hours, insisting that he was willing to reach out to any Republican but that he was facing an opposition that was even different than when he served as vice president to Barack Obama. Toward the end of the press conference, in which he took questions from 22 reporters, ranging from those from The New York Times and Newsmax, Biden offered a critique of the media — and the potential demise of cable news networks. He seemed to be making the point of how much media...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Joe Biden Appoints Star Jones To U.S. Commission For The Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad

Star Jones, who will become the host and judge on Divorce Court later this year, has another new gig: A presidential appointment to a U.S. commission. President Joe Biden tapped Jones to serve as one of the members of the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad, an agency which is tasked with identifying and reporting monuments, historic buildings and cemeteries in Eastern and Central Europe “that are associated with the heritage of U.S. citizens,” according to the law that created it in 1985. Jones, a former homicide prosecutor, was one of the original co-hosts of The View. She’s a principal of Instant Impact Group, LLC, which advises on diversity and equity programs. She also served as president and board director of Professional Diversity Network, Inc., and of the International Association of Women. Biden also appointed six others to the commission, including G. Jonathan Greenwald, Nicole Mavis Isaac, Nancy Kaufman, Michael Marquardt, Maureen Pikarski and Bill Shaheen. The commission was set up to ensure that such sites — historically important for populations impacted by Nazism and communism — are preserved. Jones will replace Faith Jenkins as the judge on Divorce Court this fall. The latest incarnation of the show started in 1999.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Thumbs Up for Brian Kilmeade. Thumbs Down for Many of His Colleagues. A Bizarrely Epic Ted Cruz Meltdown. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

THE DAILY NEWSLETTER – FRIDAY, JANUARY 7, 2022. That’s how Mediaite’s Colby Hall began this column about the Fox & Friends host’s comments Friday morning imploring the nation to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election, and your friendly neighborhood Mediaite newsletter correspondent agrees wholeheartedly with that sentiment.
JOE BIDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kilmeade
Person
Jesse Watters
Person
Dan Bongino
Person
Jeanine Pirro
The Independent

Jesse Watters: Anger as Fox promotes host that Fauci demanded be fired over ‘kill shot’ comment

Fox News host Jesse Watters, a co-host of The Five, will take over the network’s 7pm prime time slot, in a move that shifts the network more towards opinion coverage and sparked anger on Twitter.Mr Watters’ promotion was seen by some as intolerable in the wake of comments he made about Dr Anthony Fauci, head of NIAID, at a conservative conference.“Jesse’s versatility and hosting acumen has grown exponentially over the last five years, and he has developed a deep connection to the audience through two hit shows The Five and Watters’ World. We look forward to watching him expand...
TV & VIDEOS
Beaumont Enterprise

OPINION: Kilmeade of Fox News bit the bullet

For many conservatives who still think — or pretend — that Joe Biden didn’t win the presidency by 7 million votes, the open secret was exposed last week by someone they could hardly call a liberal. That would be Brian Kilmeade of Fox News, about as trusted in the right wing media as anyone not named Sean Hannity (more on him later.)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Jesse Watters says the thing about Fox News that they’re not supposed to say

Jesse Watters’s career at Fox News blossomed when he started doing man-on-the-street segments that usually ran during Bill O’Reilly’s prime-time opinion show. Called “Watters’ World,” the bits were generally the sort of anti-Democrat shtick that often makes it on-air at the network. Before regularly appearing on camera, he was the producer responsible for a series of interviews in which presumed opponents of the political right were confronted in public by a camera and a microphone.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Nation#Fox News#Covid#Fox Friends#Fox News Media#Fox News Audio
Daily Beast

Fox News Has Ghosted Lara Logan After She Compared Fauci to Nazi Doc

Since Fox Nation host Lara Logan compared Dr. Anthony Fauci to a Nazi war criminal last November, she has all but disappeared from Fox airwaves. In fact, it would appear as though the conservative cable giant took a stand on her increasingly unhinged rhetoric and cut ties with the once-respected journalist.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox News Taps Jeanine Pirro to Co-Host ‘The Five’

Jeanine Pirro is getting a promotion at Fox News. The former prosecutor and vocal Donald Trump supporter will join Fox’s afternoon panel show The Five as a co-host, alongside Jesse Watters (who will soon be getting his own show at 7 p.m.), Dana Perino, and Greg Gutfeld. In addition, Fox News says that the liberal co-host chair will be filled by three rotating regulars: Harold Ford Jr., Geraldo Rivera and Jessica Tarlov. The chair has been empty since last May, when Juan Williams left the program. The moves will take effect Jan. 24. Pirro has been with Fox News since 2006, when she...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
inquirer.com

Philadelphia native Jesse Watters gets a promotion at Fox News

Fox News has named Philadelphia native Jesse Watters the new host of its 7 p.m. hour, rebranding the show Jesse Watters Primetime. The new show will begin Jan. 24. Watters, who grew up in Germantown and East Falls, has worked for Fox News since 2002, moving up through the ranks from a production assistant to gaining fame for combative man-on-the-street interviews for former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mediaite.com

The Daily Show Mocks Fox News Migrant Caravan Coverage with Brian McKnight Song

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah posted a video to Twitter on Thursday mocking Fox News’ coverage of migrant caravans heading for the Southern Border. The video was based on the song “Back at One” by Brian McKnight. The clip interlaced McKnight’s music video for the song with Fox News hosts and former Fox Business host Trish Regan reporting on the first, second, third, fourth, and fifth caravan. The video ends with McKnight singing, “Then it started back at one,” followed by a clip of anchor Eric Shawn saying, “Well it’s happening again. A massive new caravan of migrants heading our way.”
TV & VIDEOS
Washington Post

The news about Sean Hannity doesn’t get much traction at Fox

Much of the media world scrambled to cover the revelation this week that the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is seeking the cooperation of Fox News host Sean Hannity. But his employer wasn’t part of that rush. The unexpected request — revealed by the committee Tuesday along...
U.S. POLITICS
Deadline

Deadline

42K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy